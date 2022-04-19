Meet Roberto Asseily: The CEO Who Created The Top NFT Project In The Middle East
One of the reasons NFTs are so popular is because they offer a chance to own something truly unique, making them a great investment option. However, this is not the only benefit of owning NFTs. As the buzz around them continues and many more projects are released, NFTs also create room for more opportunities to help both creators and investors. Some NFTs like Metapreneurs are helping build a community of like-minded individuals and assisting entrepreneurs in the journey to financial freedom.
Metapreneurs’ unique approach has made it the top NFT project in the Middle East, selling out all their NFTs in record time. According to Roberto Asseily, co-founder and CEO of Metapreneurs, their project is more than just an NFT collection. He explains that Metapreneurs is a launchpad specially designed for their holders to learn and connect with fellow entrepreneurs and share what they can do differently to reach their goals faster.
Metapreneurs is a golden ticket to business opportunities and knowledge within a wide range of markets, including cryptocurrency and NFTs. They have brought together a team of experts on their platform, where they discuss trending topics in the entrepreneurial world and share valuable tips to start and grow their ventures. They are also using the platform to share one of the challenges they encountered along the way and common mistakes to avoid.
Roberto says that one of their goals with Metapreneurs is to help close the gap between entrepreneurs who are just starting out and experienced ones. Having been in the field for a couple of years and operating different businesses, Roberto is leveraging his experience to support fellow business owners and show young people that it is possible to reach their goals.
Entrepreneurship is daunting, and there are numerous obstacles along the way. It becomes even more challenging when it’s your first time in the field as you do not know what to do. This often leads to frustration, and some people give up on their dreams. Metapreneurs gives business owners hope and power and provides real-world utility to help them grow their venture.
They are offering their holders membership to an exclusive international network of entrepreneurial-minded individuals and a chance to join the Winners Club. Their unique and detailed roadmap gives Metrapreneurs an upper hand and ensures that their goal is met.
Roberto explains that holders will have a chance to be part of the whole journey, even the decision making, which will help them build a strong community. Additionally, Roberto notes that they will have an accelerator every month where holders will be able to pitch their ideas/projects to a pool of investors who are part of Metapreneurs.
As NFTs continue to disrupt various industries, Roberto and his team are using their project to change the entrepreneurial space and help people achieve financial freedom. Metapreneurs is assisting investors and business owners in growing their ventures while encouraging young people to follow their passions and never give up.