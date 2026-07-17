EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin 'Soft Launches' Romance With Stunning New Girlfriend As The Pair Summit Iconic American Peak Together

The hunky conservationist, 22, and wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully, 25, rock climbed Wyoming's Grand Teton, one of the most recognized mountains in the U.S., posting photos of the rugged ascent to their respective Instagram pages on July 14.

Robert Irwin has seemingly "soft launched" his romance with his stunning new girlfriend in the most epic way, less than a month after reports first linked the pair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robert Irwin was seen in the packground of one of Ashleigh Scully's photos climbing Grant Teton.

In one of Scully's snapshots, Irwin is seen in the background in the same orange helmet, icy blue-green long-sleeved shirt, and brown pants that he wore in his own set of photos from the climb, as she moved ahead of him, roped up along a rocky ledge.

The couple didn't "hard launch" their romance by posting loved-up photos together, but they took pictures from the same vantage points, included the same yellow tent in the snapshots, and each took photos of themselves placing their hands on the silver USGS benchmark marking the peak's summit and elevation.

Australian native Irwin was brief in his caption, writing, "Top of the world. AKA Grand Teton summit." He included several gorgeous summit shots showing the surrounding peaks and valleys below, and the wildlife warrior even managed to wrangle a small snake and show it off in one of the photos from the approach hike.

New Jersey-born Scully was more heartfelt in her description.

"A mountain I have looked at for most of my life – I'm grateful to have finally seen the valley from the top. Thank you to all involved for a successful climb and to my badass mamma who was there every step of the way. Grand Teton summit 13,775ft." Scully has called Jackson, Wyoming, where the mountain range is located, her home base since 2023.

She and her very athletic mother posed together in one snapshot, but it appeared the professional photographer was behind the camera for the photos and videos Irwin shared of himself on the trek.