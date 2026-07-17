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Home > Exclusives > Robert Irwin
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EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin 'Soft Launches' Romance With Stunning New Girlfriend As The Pair Summit Iconic American Peak Together

Photo of Robert Irwin and Ashleigh Scully
Source: @robertirwinphotography/Instagram; @ascullyphoto/Instagram

Robert Irwin and Ashleigh Scully each shared photos documenting their climb up Wyoming's Grand Teton.

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July 17 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Robert Irwin has seemingly "soft launched" his romance with his stunning new girlfriend in the most epic way, less than a month after reports first linked the pair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The hunky conservationist, 22, and wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully, 25, rock climbed Wyoming's Grand Teton, one of the most recognized mountains in the U.S., posting photos of the rugged ascent to their respective Instagram pages on July 14.

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Robert Irwin and Ashleigh Scully Climb Wyoming's Grand Teton Together

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Photo of Robert Irwin and Ashleigh Scully
Source: @ascullyphoto/Instagram

Robert Irwin was seen in the packground of one of Ashleigh Scully's photos climbing Grant Teton.

The couple didn't "hard launch" their romance by posting loved-up photos together, but they took pictures from the same vantage points, included the same yellow tent in the snapshots, and each took photos of themselves placing their hands on the silver USGS benchmark marking the peak's summit and elevation.

In one of Scully's snapshots, Irwin is seen in the background in the same orange helmet, icy blue-green long-sleeved shirt, and brown pants that he wore in his own set of photos from the climb, as she moved ahead of him, roped up along a rocky ledge.

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Robert Irwin and Ashleigh Scully Are Adventurous and Love the Outdoors

Photo of Robert Irwin and Ashleigh Scully
Source: @robertirwinphotography/Instagram; @ascullyphoto/Instagram

Robert Irwin and Scully each shared photos as they tagged Grant Teton's peak marker atop their climb,

Australian native Irwin was brief in his caption, writing, "Top of the world. AKA Grand Teton summit." He included several gorgeous summit shots showing the surrounding peaks and valleys below, and the wildlife warrior even managed to wrangle a small snake and show it off in one of the photos from the approach hike.

New Jersey-born Scully was more heartfelt in her description.

"A mountain I have looked at for most of my life – I'm grateful to have finally seen the valley from the top. Thank you to all involved for a successful climb and to my badass mamma who was there every step of the way. Grand Teton summit 13,775ft." Scully has called Jackson, Wyoming, where the mountain range is located, her home base since 2023.

She and her very athletic mother posed together in one snapshot, but it appeared the professional photographer was behind the camera for the photos and videos Irwin shared of himself on the trek.

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Photo of Robert Irwin
Source: @robertirwinphotography/Instagram

Some fans speculated Robert Irwin's new girlfriend was taking his glowing photos during a recent trip to Scotland.

In the comments of his post, one person wrote, "Definitely a girl taking these photos!" while another user noted about Scully's page, "Yeah, she posted photos too lol."

Other fans who were aware of Irwin and Scully's undercover romance wrote, "We love a soft launch, Robert," and "CONGRATS!!!!! You guys are incredible!" along with three flame emojis, about the adventurous, daring, outdoors-loving duo.

It was first reported on June 17 that Irwin and Scully had been dating "for months" and that they had been "traveling all over," as he shared photo carousel posts from a recent trip exploring Scotland, where many believed it was Scully taking the scenic photos of the smiling zookeeper.

She reportedly even accompanied her Dancing With the Stars season 34 champ's boyfriend on the show's live tour after his big win on the ABC dance competition series in November 2025.

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Robert Irwin and Ashleigh Scully Have Shared Passions

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Photo of Robert Irwin and Ashleigh Scully
Source: MEGA; @ascullyphoto/Instagram

Scully reportedly joined Robert Irwin in Australian in March while he filmed 'Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.'

The duo reportedly have known each other since 2019, as both are renowned for their talents in wildlife photography and passion for conservation and environmental work.

Irwin and Scully first sparked dating speculation in March when she was spotted climbing out of Irwin's car as the pair arrived together on the set of Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, where he serves as host.

The show was filmed on Australia's Gold Coast, in a search for the next pro dancer to join the flagship show. It premiered on ABC on July 13.

It's impossible not to see the heartwarming comparisons to Robert's parents, the late Crocodile Hunter star and beloved Australian Steve Irwin, and his wife, Terri.

She's American, born in Eugene, Oregon, and the duo became famous sharing their passion for wildlife and conservation on their long-running Animal Planet show. They met at Steve's Australia Zoo when Terri visited in 1991 and immediately fell for each other. Steve and Terri married eight months later and welcomed their daughter, Bindi, in July 1998, and Robert in December 2003.

Steve was tragically killed in September 2006 after being fatally stung in the heart by a stingray's barb while on a dive off Queensland, filming a documentary. Robert has grown up to follow in his late father's footsteps, helping run the zoo and passing along the same passion for protecting wildlife.

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