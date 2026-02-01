Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits He Hasn't Spoken to Caroline Kennedy After Niece's Death as Family Rift Deepens

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, 72, addressed the matter while speaking with reporters at the Starry Starry Night Gala in Palm Desert, California, on Saturday, January 31.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he has not recently spoken with his cousin, Caroline Kennedy, following the death of her daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, who died late last year after a battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can report.

RFK Jr. attended the event at the Chaparral Country Club with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines . The couple was honored with an award during the third annual gala.

When asked whether he and Caroline, 68, had been in contact since Tatiana’s death at age 35 in late December from acute myeloid leukemia, RFK Jr. replied, “Not recently.”

The charity event raised money and awareness for breast cancer, with proceeds benefiting the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.

Schlossberg was the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg.

Tatiana Schlossberg publicly revealed her terminal cancer diagnosis in an essay published in The New Yorker in November.

The environmental journalist — the daughter of Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline and the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy — died a month later, according to a statement posted by the JFK Library Foundation on behalf of her extended family on Dec. 30.

Members of the Kennedy family gathered in New York City on Jan. 5 to mourn Tatiana at a funeral service held at the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola on the Upper East Side.

Immediate family members in attendance included her parents and siblings, Rose Schlossberg and Jack Schlossberg, along with her husband, George Moran, and their two young children, son Edwin and daughter Josephine.

RFK Jr. was not present at the service. Instead, he announced a major change to vaccine mandates for children that same day, reducing the number of required vaccines from 17 to 11, a shift described as a significant change in national public health policy.