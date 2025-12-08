Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Kardashian's Hollywood Comeback Rules Revealed — Momager Kris Jenner Cracks the Whip and Demands Son Clean Up His Image Before Returning to Spotlight

Photo of Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Rob Kardashian will have to play by his mom Kris Jenner's rules if he wants to make a TV comeback.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Rob Kardashian is finally ready to keep up with the rest of the family after a four-year absence, but only if he gets a total makeover and follows the strict rules laid out by his momager, Kris Jenner, 70, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Kris has laid down the law with him," an insider claimed. "She's thrilled he's ready to be more involved again, but she made it clear that if he's coming back, he needs to look and act the part."

What Does Kris Jenner Want From Rob Kardashian?

Photo of Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is said to be pushing pushes Rob Kardashian to overhaul his image before returning on camera.

Rob, 38, the youngest of Kris' four children with late attorney Robert Kardashian, was a regular on the family's reality show when it premiered in 2007. As the years went on, he made fewer appearances until 2016, when he starred in a one-off series focusing on his relationship with his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

So his cameo on the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on October 23 was a surprise to fans, and a welcome development to sisters Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney, who praised him in their confessionals.

But before the cameras rolled, Kris insisted he "clean himself up and start taking pride in his image," a source claimed.

"This wasn't so much about his weight, but she wanted him to stop dressing like he just rolled out of bed. The scruffy hoodies and sweatpants 24/7 had to go."

Photo of Rob Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Sister Khloe Kardashian (not pictured) watched Rob adopt posture-correcting measures as part of Kris Jenner's strict guidelines, according to sources.

His posture was another point of contention.

According to the insider, "she got him a special corrector to wear that buzzes him every time he slouches," which she believes will help him to project confidence and professionalism.

"He's got all kinds of big ambitions, and Kris is willing to fund any reasonable project he comes up with, but only if her business team approves and he shows he's truly committed, which means following her rules," said the source.

