EXCLUSIVE: Rob Kardashian's Hollywood Comeback Rules Revealed — Momager Kris Jenner Cracks the Whip and Demands Son Clean Up His Image Before Returning to Spotlight

Rob, 38, the youngest of Kris' four children with late attorney Robert Kardashian, was a regular on the family's reality show when it premiered in 2007. As the years went on, he made fewer appearances until 2016, when he starred in a one-off series focusing on his relationship with his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

So his cameo on the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on October 23 was a surprise to fans, and a welcome development to sisters Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney, who praised him in their confessionals.

But before the cameras rolled, Kris insisted he "clean himself up and start taking pride in his image," a source claimed.

"This wasn't so much about his weight, but she wanted him to stop dressing like he just rolled out of bed. The scruffy hoodies and sweatpants 24/7 had to go."