A Loss Prevention Employee Accused A Woman Of Shoplifting. He Then Raped Her, Prosecutors Say.
An Oregon man who a district attorney's office says a man who used his position as a loss protection employee at Rite Aid to rape a victim was arrested, Radar has learned.
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Daniel Luis Cassinelli worked as a security guard at the pharmacy when he accused Maryann Stott of shoplifting before luring her to a room downstairs, where he raped and sexually assaulted her.
The DA's office stated that Cassinelli, 43, was araigned Nov. 2 for charges of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse. Prosecutors say the believe there could be other victims.
The woman who was attacked reportedly said she now suffers from post-tramatic stress disorder and has anxiety attacks due to the incident, which took place in 2015. “It’s been a very tough day,” Stott said. “I’m still kind of overwhelmed with it actually making to court and this far.”
Stott watched the arraignment virtually, seeing her accused attacker for the first time since 2015. “I got to watch the process through Webex,” Stott said. “Very hard seeing this person I haven’t seen since the incident seven years ago.”
Stott said she had been to the Rite Aid in Downtown Portland several times before. “I froze at the moment when he turned around he mentioned he had seen me before doing something like shoplifting, which isn’t true,” Stott said.
After the incident, Stott ran out of the business to look for help. “My instinct was just to go to the hospital. I was just piecing together what just happened to me and I got to St. Vincent and made a call to the police,” Stott told KPTV.
Stott said part of the reason she came forward is because she hopes police can get in contact with any further victims. “I hope by just letting my story out there that maybe someone will recognize this predator and will hopefully call the Portland police,” Stott told the outlet.
The Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office have asked for anyone with further information to contact them.