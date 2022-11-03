Man Accused Of Beating His Wife To Death With A Wrench As She Slept Now Behind Bars: Reports
A Michigan man who police say beat his wife to death with a wrench while she was sleeping has been charged with murder, Radar has learned.
Justin Wagenberg is charged with murder in connection to the death of Katy Dougherty, 38, after she was beaten to death in her Watford, Michigan home on Oct. 16. Wagenberg is being housed in the Oakland County jail with no bond.
Family members said Wagenberg went to Wisconsin after Dougherty's murder before returning back to Michigan. “Well, on the way back, he said he found Christ or something over the last month, or something, and so he decided to go back home and turn himself in, but he came home first and went to bed, for I don’t know how long, and then he called the police,” said Dougherty’s father.
The family spoke out because they are still awaiting further information from police in connection to the case. Police said they have found "more evidence" while investigating the couple's townhome and cars.
“We didn’t want people to think she killed herself because she didn’t. And I think people think that, and she would never have done that. That’s not who she was,” Dougherty’s aunt, Peggy Dahl, said.
According to WDIV, Dougherty worked as a hairdresser for three Oakland County assisted living communities. The outlet states that she was praised by residents for the care she gave them.