He's the Boss: Rick Ross' Wingstop Order at Adult Film Star Awards Revealed!
Rick Ross mixed business with pleasure when he arrived at the biggest night for adult film stars. RadarOnline.com got hold of The Boss' rider, revealing the must-have items he wanted in his dressing room.
The rapper joined the likes of Julia Fox at Los Angeles' iconic hotspot Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip Thursday for the sixth annual Pornhub Awards.
Sources familiar with his rider told RadarOnline.com that Ross requested 200 lemon pepper chicken wings from Wingstop — and we can reveal he wanted all flats only. The hip-hop mogul showed he's a true businessman by repping the chicken spot in which he owes nearly 30 franchise locations.
Our insider shared that Ross requested lemonade, bottled water, and 2-liter bottles of Coke for him and his guests to wash down the wings. He also asked for necessities like utensils, cups, napkins, and ice. Ross further showed his boss status by demanding bottles of Luc Belaire, including Rosé and Luxe in his dressing room.
The source told RadarOnline.com that Ross also had bottles of Bumbu Rum listed on his rider.
Besides food and drinks, the record executive wanted fresh black towels. The reason for them, well, that wasn't explained. Here's why Ross is the boss.
Not only did he request Wingstop, and Wingstop only, for food in his dressing room, but he doubled up with his Luc Belaire Champagne demand.
Ross has gotten his hands wet in several business avenues over the decades, including being the brand ambassador of the champagne brand and scooping up close to 30 Wingstop franchises.
Ross has made lucrative moves in real estate, cannabis, restaurants, health care, and more, with AFROTECH coining him as the "biggest boss" in business just last year.
The wealth-building tech platform for the Black community also invited him to headline its 2023 conference in Austin, Texas, an honor that Ross expressed gratitude over.
"Being the headliner at AFROTECH Conference Music is more than just a performance to me,” he told AFROTECH in September 2023. “It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation of hustlers, creators, and innovators. It’s a chance to showcase the power of hard work, dedication, and staying true to your dreams.”
Ross took a break from business to enjoy the awards show. He also performed for the nominees, guests, and presenters. Videos of the night show him rapping to If I Die Today, his feature with Lil Wayne. Besides Ross and Fox, other celebrities in attendance included Vanna Bardot and TV and radio personality Riki Rachtman.