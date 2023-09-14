Your tip
'Rick and Morty' Co-creator Justin Roiland Denies New Report Alleging Sexual Assault and Inappropriate Behavior With Young Fans

Sep. 14 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Justin Roiland, co-creator of the popular TV show Rick and Morty, is facing new allegations of inappropriate behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come months after Roiland, 43, was accused of battery and false imprisonment by an alleged victim in March, NBC News recently published a new report accusing the cartoon writer of sexual assault and messaging young fans.

Roiland, left, was accused of sexual assault and messaging young fans in a bombshell NBC News report published on Wednesday.

The report published on Wednesday was based on interviews with 11 women and nonbinary individuals who had communicated with Roiland via text, email, and social media between 2013 and 2022.

According to the outlet, nine of the individuals claimed that Roiland engaged them in sexual conversations while three of those alleged victims were only 16 years old at the time.

The shocking report was accompanied by evidence provided by Roiland’s alleged victims – including photos, videos, social media posts, emails, and receipts.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new allegations made against Roiland this week came months after domestic violence charges were dropped against the Rick and Morty co-creator in March.

Roiland was previously accused of domestic battery and false imprisonment by another alleged victim earlier this year.

The previous charges involved allegations of battery and false imprisonment made by an individual only referred to as Jane Doe who was dating Roiland in January 2020 when the alleged incident occurred.

When approached for comment regarding the latest allegations against him, Roiland's lawyer – Andrew Brettler – reportedly directed the media to a previous statement posted on Roiland's Twitter account in March.

"I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt this day would come," Roiland tweeted at the time.

"I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process,” he continued.

“Now that the legal case has ended, I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

According to NBC News, Roiland also sent a letter to the outlet in which he denounced the newest allegations against him as "false and defamatory."

The outlet’s report also highlighted instances where Roiland referred to two 16-year-old individuals as "jailbait."

One alleged message featured Roiland advising a 16-year-old girl interested in video game streaming to take up “cam work” when she turned 18, while another woman stated that Roiland told her she would like his girlfriend more if she were "into girls."

Roiland refuted the newest allegations against him and called the accusations "false and defamatory."

Additionally, one person attended a party with Roiland where he allegedly offered underage girls alcohol and later requested that they kiss another woman that he had invited to the event.

Some of the purported victims had previously detailed their alleged experiences with Roiland on social media, while others said they decided to come forward after learning of similar encounters that purportedly took place.

