Since Trump returned to the White House in 2025, a series of policies around "energy independence" and "decentralized financial liberalization" are quietly changing the digital economy. Crypto mining, as an industry that indirectly benefits from policies, has once again attracted the attention of global investors. At the same time, RichMiner stands out with its "zero threshold, high stability" cloud mining model, becoming the preferred platform for countless ordinary people to start passive income.

Trump supports Bitcoin and releases benefits to miners

In multiple speeches and interviews, Trump emphasized the need to "bring Bitcoin mining back to the United States" and emphasized that "the United States should be the center of the global crypto mining industry." He believes that "Bitcoin mining is a way to enhance energy independence, drive employment and attract foreign investment." This is a big boon to cloud mining platforms and mining infrastructure, especially services running in the United States or cooperative friendly countries. He supports the establishment of a regulatory system that can protect investors without excessively intervening in the market, which is a great boon to formal platforms such as cloud mining, exchanges, and wallet services. Trump said he would: legalize and encourage Bitcoin mining in the United States, support Bitcoin as a strategic asset, and protect users' freedom to own and use digital assets This policy orientation provides fertile ground for the development of cloud mining platforms, and also gives ordinary users the opportunity to obtain long-term benefits like institutional investors. It also creates a positive policy environment for legal and compliant cloud mining platforms such as RichMiner, and paves the way for ordinary people to participate in the encryption field with low barriers.

Why choose RichMiner cloud mining?

Among many cloud mining platforms, RichMiner has become the first choice for global investors because it continues to lead in many key dimensions and truly realizes the user experience of "low threshold, high return, safe and stable".

RichMiner cloud mining advantages;

1. Global computing power scheduling, higher mining efficiency RichMiner is deployed in top mining farms in many countries around the world, integrating multi-currency computing power such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, DOGE, and dynamically allocates mining machine resources through intelligent algorithms, so that every investment can obtain maximum mining efficiency. 2. Zero technical threshold, suitable for everyone Users do not need to purchase mining machines or understand blockchain technology. They can access the cloud mining system with just a few simple steps. Newbies can also get started quickly and achieve passive income in the true sense. 3. Stable income, real and traceable The platform settles income daily, distributes it automatically, and provides a transparent income data query system. A large number of user evidence shows that the average monthly return of participants is much higher than the market average, and long-term users even achieve a six-digit income breakthrough. 4. Top security certification, assets are guaranteed RichMiner has passed the ISO 27001 security certification and cooperates with many global security organizations (such as CertiK and SlowMist) to conduct system audits. User assets use a cold and hot wallet separation mechanism to prevent asset leakage and illegal operations. 5. Global service support, worry-free experience Provide 24-hour multilingual customer service support, covering multiple scenarios such as account operations, income answers, technical consultation, etc. No matter which country or region you are from, you can get professional and timely help.

How to start joining RichMiner and make profits

1. Register a platform account and get $15 2. Choose a suitable mining package; (Daily Sign-in Rewards) Invest $15, 1-day total income $15.6. BTC(New User Experience Contract) Invest $100, 2-day total income $106. Canaan Avalon A15XP (Invest $600, 8-day total income $658.56). Bitdeer SealMiner A2 (Invest $1500, 14-day total income $1781.40). Bitmain Antminer L7 (Invest $3100, 17-day total income $3837.80). Bitmain Antminer S21 Immersion (Invest $6000, 24-day total income $8188.80). For more high-yield contract details, please click RichMiner official website. 3. Once the contract is purchased, you can enjoy daily mining income.

Overview: Why is now a good time to enter the market?