EXCLUSIVE: Richard Dreyfuss' Son Ben Blames Kevin Spacey Scandal for Tearing His Family Apart — and Claims Estranged Dad 'Has No Money' in Ugly Leaked Email
Jan. 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss is flat broke and estranged from his three kids, according to a shocking online rant from his oldest son.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ben Dreyfuss, 39, made the blistering allegation in a series of since-deleted posts to X, claiming the Jaws star "has no money."
Estranged Over Explosive MeToo Claims
What's more, Ben added that if his 78-year-old father had money, "we wouldn't get it since we've been estranged [from him] ever since some complicated family drama to do with MeToo."
According to Ben, the family drama dates back to 2017, when his younger brother, Harry Dreyfuss, accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him when he was an 18-year-old high school senior in 2008.
In an online essay, Harry claimed the incident occurred when he was visiting his dad in London, where Spacey was allegedly directing him in a play.
Spacey "knew he could fondle me in a room with my father and that I wouldn't say a word. He knew I wouldn't have had the guts. And I didn't," Harry claimed.
One Tweet Shattered the Family
At the time, Ben was managing his dad's social media account and said he published a tweet supporting his brother from Richard's account.
That tweet "prompted someone to 'MeToo' my dad," and Richard has apparently never forgiven him, according to Ben.
As RadarOnline.com reported that same year, journalist Jessica Teich accused the Close Encounters of the Third Kind star of sexually harassing her days after Ben published the tweet supporting Harry. Dreyfuss denied her allegations.
Ben also revealed an ugly email his dad sent him after he attacked the star at a family dinner.
Explosive Letter Fuels Family Feud
"AT LEAST KEEP THIS ONE LETTER," Richard wrote in caps. "IT'LL BE THE LAST ONE UNLESS YOU STOP BEING A COWARD. OR START BEING BETTER THAN YOUR BROTHER OR SISTER."
Ben also blasted his dad last year after Richard raged about MeToo, LGBTQ rights, and Barbra Streisand while sporting a dress at an anniversary screening of Jaws.
In a post on X, Ben hammered his dad for his "disgusting, outrageous behavior," adding: "Now, you know why I refused to give him the password to his own Twitter account for a decade."