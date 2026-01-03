EXCLUSIVE: Richard Dreyfuss' Son Ben Blames Kevin Spacey Scandal for Tearing His Family Apart — and Claims Estranged Dad 'Has No Money' in Ugly Leaked Email

What's more, Ben added that if his 78-year-old father had money, "we wouldn't get it since we've been estranged [from him] ever since some complicated family drama to do with MeToo."

According to Ben, the family drama dates back to 2017, when his younger brother, Harry Dreyfuss, accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him when he was an 18-year-old high school senior in 2008.

In an online essay, Harry claimed the incident occurred when he was visiting his dad in London, where Spacey was allegedly directing him in a play.

Spacey "knew he could fondle me in a room with my father and that I wouldn't say a word. He knew I wouldn't have had the guts. And I didn't," Harry claimed.