'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Removed From Club Event Guest List After Backlash From LGBTQ Community

Dodd faced a backlash online from the LGBTQ+ community over a recent post where she shared an image of women's genitals throughout history, starting with a bush in the 70s all the way to having a "member" in 2020 with the comment "Payback is a bitch."

After the outcry against Dodd, DJ Ryan Kenney - the event coordinator throwing the BRAVO star's shindig - released an announcement Saturday night:

"King Sundays has postponed the invite to Kelly Dodd to join us tomorrow."

"We do not condone Kelly's recent post," they continued. "However, we are happy to help educate her ... Kelly has invited myself and a member of the trans community to join her on her podcast to talk about LGBTQ+ issues, in an effort to learn how she can be a better ally."