'RHOC' Emily Simpson Credits Ozempic and Liposuction for Shocking Weight Loss Transformation

The RHOC star said she was only on Ozempic for a month, but it kickstarted her weight loss transformation.

"For one month. That was a great kickstart for me. I'm just going to say, that's for me, it worked for me, it worked amazing because kind of all the bad habits that I had, of just kind of grazing, not really paying attention to what I was eating, eating late at night, eating my kids food. All that stuff just kind of went away, it made me more conscientious of what I was eating.

"And so that was a really great kickstart for me... I didn't lose a lot of weight doing it, I maybe lost 5, 7 pounds or something like that," she said.