'RHOC' Emily Simpson Credits Ozempic and Liposuction for Shocking Weight Loss Transformation
Another housewife has admitted to caving to Hollywood's latest "get thin quick" fad. Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson finally came clean about using the diabetes drug Ozempic for her shocking weight loss transformation — although she claimed to have only used the medication for one month. RadarOnline.com has learned that Emily also got liposuction to achieve her desired look.
The Bravolebrity, whose shrinking fame didn't go unnoticed by fans, opened up about her struggles, revealing she didn't like how she looked after a season of binging.
"When we finished filming, I sort of had a nervous breakdown... I don't know what happened, I think I just went for four months hard when we were filming and I ate too much, drank too much, and just didn't get enough sleep, didn't exercise," she said during an interview on Jeff Lewis Live.
Emily said a producer sent her a photo of herself and she recalled thinking, "'Who is that?' I didn't even know that it was me. And it just really depressed me, I knew that I gained weight, I didn't like the way I looked."
That photo sparked her to take action. "So I went to the doctor, did a full blood panel, my cholesterol was high, I had zero testosterone, I was pre-diabetic. So she actually said, 'Why don't you do semaglutide?' Which is Ozempic. So I did. I did that in December," Emily revealed.
The RHOC star said she was only on Ozempic for a month, but it kickstarted her weight loss transformation.
"For one month. That was a great kickstart for me. I'm just going to say, that's for me, it worked for me, it worked amazing because kind of all the bad habits that I had, of just kind of grazing, not really paying attention to what I was eating, eating late at night, eating my kids food. All that stuff just kind of went away, it made me more conscientious of what I was eating.
"And so that was a really great kickstart for me... I didn't lose a lot of weight doing it, I maybe lost 5, 7 pounds or something like that," she said.
However, she "didn't like the way it made me feel lethargic. It made me not have a lot of energy which is hard with three little kids, but it does make you feel full... For me, it was like a refresh."
In the new year, Emily decided to undergo surgery.
"In January, I did liposuction in my arms and a breast reduction," she told Jeff. "And then when I healed from that and came out of it eight weeks later or whatever, I looked completely different... I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look just to have the thinner arms and smaller chest."
Emily said she's continued to maintain her trim figure with diet and exercise.
"I just hardcore went a completely different route with food. I became very conscientious of what I was eating. I changed my diet completely. I eat mostly protein, very little carbs, and I work out like 6, 7 days a week," she stated.
Emily is just the celebrity to admit to using Ozempic-like medication for weight loss. Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Elon Musk, and fellow Real Housewives personalities Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania have all spoken about taking a form of the diabetes drug to shed pounds in a pinch.