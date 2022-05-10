'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Ripped Over 'Insensitive' Reaction To Dorit Kemsley Being Held At Gunpoint

Richards fought back tears and said she was still processing how "[Dorit was] begging for her life." She added, "I was on the phone with [her husband] PK, who was bawling."

Stracke segued and claimed she too had been "putting out fires all day," specifically mentioning immigration issues as she was hiring a French designer for her business.

"That doesn't seem like a fire," Richards chimed in, getting pushback from Stracke who argued, "Well, it is for me and my business and what I'm trying to do."

Sutton said, "it's all relative," adding, "I mean, I wasn't held at gunpoint. I'm sorry."