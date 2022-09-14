'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Skipping Out On BravoCon 2022 Due To 'Scheduling Conflicts'
BravoCon 2022 will be full of reality TV stars, but one notable Bravolebrity won't be in attendance. RadarOnline.com can report that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is skipping out on this year's highly-anticipated festivities, but it's due to scheduling conflicts and nothing more.
Sources familiar with the situation tell us, "Rinna was invited, but due to scheduling isn’t available" for BravoCon. We're also told her absence has "nothing to do with the reunion," despite fan speculation. She hasn't been fired either.
Bravo released the list on Wednesday, noting who will be at the first three-day event in years following the pandemic. While Rinna was a fan favorite at the 2019 reality show star-studded affair, she won't be on the RHOBH panel.
RadarOnline.com has learned she's not the only one in the franchise who will be absent either.
Newcomer Diana Jenkins will also be skipping out on her first BravoCon panel. Instead, the stage will consist of RHOBH stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and "friend of" Kathy Hilton.
Rinna's absence drummed up some heat on social media — especially because the news comes days after the RHOBH cast filmed their explosive season 12 reunion. Many believe the reason she won't be at BravoCon is linked to the reunion, her fight with Kathy, or both.
Others think her nonattendance means she's been give a pink slip.
"#LisaRinna isn’t attending #BravoCon after taping the reunion… @theCGSshow said that means she’s probably fired!" one person wrote. "Lisa rinna not going to bravocon is a pretty telling sign she’s not coming back to #RHOBH next season… we won," added another.
However, RadarOnline.com confirmed this is not true. We're told Rinna is still very much employed by Bravo, despite the Twitter gossip.
After she erased traces of the network and show from her IG, rumors began circulating that she had been axed from RHOBH. Insiders told us that wasn't the case and that Rinna edited her page to keep it strictly "for fashion fun and family."
She later addressed the situation, confirming RadarOnline.com's exclusive story.
“I archived it that’s all,” Rinna clarified. “I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice,” adding that she doesn't want “anything negative on [her] grid.”
