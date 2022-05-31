'RHOA' Alum Eva Marcille Recalls Feud With Kandi Burruss Over Colorism & 'Whirlwind' Of Being On Drama-Packed Series

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille looked back on her reality TV drama with former co-star Kandi Burruss and revealed where they stand after her departure from the franchise.

"Housewives was a whirlwind," the former peach holder, 37, told David Yontef during the latest episode of his Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, noting that she does still have many strong friendships after the show.