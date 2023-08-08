'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Blasts Marlo Hampton for 'Body Shaming' Liposuction Diss After Drug Accusations: 'Shame on You!'

Drew Sidora unleased on Marlo Hampton after her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmember "attacked" her weight on national television, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bravoholics know that Sidora and Hampton have been hurling insults at each other all season, but their feud reached a new height on Sunday when Hampton suggested her RHOA enemy "should go get lipo" while appearing on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.