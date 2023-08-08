'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Blasts Marlo Hampton for 'Body Shaming' Liposuction Diss After Drug Accusations: 'Shame on You!'
Drew Sidora unleased on Marlo Hampton after her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmember "attacked" her weight on national television, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bravoholics know that Sidora and Hampton have been hurling insults at each other all season, but their feud reached a new height on Sunday when Hampton suggested her RHOA enemy "should go get lipo" while appearing on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.
Hampton spewed shade when Cohen asked her why she’s “made fun of Drew’s body when you’ve gotten lipo?”
“Umm well, because Drew has Drop It by Drew which is for your body, and I feel if you have a Drop It by Drew or a body consultant business, your body should be banging. She should go get lipo,” Hampton replied, referencing Sidora's controversial weight loss program.
It didn't take long for Hampton's comments to make their way to Sidora, who fought back on her Instagram Stories.
“I am sitting here in disbelief that @marlohampton would attack me’ by body shaming and attacking my weight at this crucial time in my life,” she wrote.
Sidora noted she's going through a “public divorce” from her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, and “dealing with stressful emotional issues" while raising two young children.
“Clearly attacking me, won’t get you very far,” Sidora added. “If you feel this way about me at this size, I can only imagine what you think about women of all sizes who have weight challenge, illnesses or eating disorders due to comments like yours.”
She ended her lengthy response by stating, “All I can say is Shame on you @marlohampton.”
Hampton later continued her attack, taking to social media to bring up Sidora's recent accusations, in which she claimed her RHOA co-star of not being able to pass a drug test in a recent episode.
“@drewsidora you have gone around stating bold face lies about me for almost a year now,” Hampton said on social media. “Anyone who knows me, knows how Anti Drug I am.”
She continued by stating the drug dig was low considering “many members of my family suffer from substance abuse issues to this day,” adding she has “vowed to stay away from drugs” since childhood.
“I have watched you assassinate my character all season. Your words have been absolutely disgusting to and about me this past year. Stop it. I laughed to mask the pain,” Marlo wrote.
New RHOA episodes air Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.