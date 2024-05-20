Riddle of RFK Jr. Voting Address: Westchester, New York, Home of Prez Candidate in Foreclosure — as Neighbors Reveal They Have Never Seen Him

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently listed a property in foreclosure as his voting address, RadarOnline.com has learned, causing subsequent confusion and concern among neighbors and local authorities.

In a surprising development to come as the 2024 presidential election continues to heat up, Kennedy claimed that his voting residence was at 84 Croton Lake Road in Katonah, Westchester County – a New York property facing foreclosure due to non-payment.