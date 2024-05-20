Riddle of RFK Jr. Voting Address: Westchester, New York, Home of Prez Candidate in Foreclosure — as Neighbors Reveal They Have Never Seen Him
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently listed a property in foreclosure as his voting address, RadarOnline.com has learned, causing subsequent confusion and concern among neighbors and local authorities.
In a surprising development to come as the 2024 presidential election continues to heat up, Kennedy claimed that his voting residence was at 84 Croton Lake Road in Katonah, Westchester County – a New York property facing foreclosure due to non-payment.
But despite the claim, it was found that Kennedy was not the owner of the million-dollar property and did not appear in resident searches for it.
Also surprising was the revelation that Kennedy recently registered the same 84 Croton Lake Road address on his presidential nomination petitions in New Hampshire.
Meanwhile, voting records indicated that Kennedy used this New York address for several elections dating all the way back to 2008 – including during the COVID-19 pandemic when the environmental lawyer-turned-politician voted by mail using the Croton Lake address.
According to the New York Post, the legal owner of the property was listed as Barbara Moss. Moss is reportedly the wife of Kennedy's longtime doctor friend, Timothy Haydock.
The outlet discovered that the U.S. Bank Trust Company initiated foreclosure proceedings against Moss back in March and cited a debt of $46,106 plus interest.
Still, despite the scrutiny and doubts surrounding his claimed address, Kennedy's campaign issued a lengthy statement reaffirming that the Katonah home is the presidential candidate’s "official address."
“He receives mail there,” Kennedy’s campaign said the statement on Sunday night. “His driver’s license is registered there. His automobile is registered there. His voting registration is from there.”
“His father was senator from New York,” the campaign continued. “New York has been his residence continuously since 1968 although he has frequently lived elsewhere. He has never claimed any other state as a residency.”
“Since embarking on his presidential campaign, Mr. Kennedy has constantly been traveling in other states,” Kennedy’s campaign explained further. “During the 11 months since switching residences, he, therefore, has not had occasion to stay at his Croton Lake Road home, which explains why neighbors have not seen him.”
While Kennedy's campaign maintained the legitimacy of the candidate’s New York address, neighbors in Katonah refuted sightings of Kennedy at the property.
Neighbors also expressed surprise and skepticism regarding Kennedy's alleged residency. They highlighted discrepancies between their observations and Kennedy's address claims.
“We’ve lived here about 12 years, and it’s always been [Barbara Moss and Timothy Haydock],” one neighbor told the Post over the weekend.
“I have not,” the neighbor answered when asked if she ever saw Kennedy in the neighborhood. “It’s pretty cool if he actually was living there.”
“Totally news to me,” another neighbor said regarding the matter. “I had no idea. I’m surprised.”
According to the Post, Kennedy’s most recent addresses listed in property searches were 2975 Mandeville Canyon Road in Los Angeles and 124 Washington Street in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
The third-party candidate was also reportedly recorded as having resided at two different addresses in nearby Mount Kisco in Westchester County from the 1990s to 2014.