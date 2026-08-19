RFK Jr.'s Son Conor Kennedy, 32, Put on Russia's Most Wanted List — and Faces Nearly a Decade Behind Bars if Captured

Conor revealed in 2022 that he joined the Ukrainian forces after being moved by their desperate pleas for assistance. The 32-year-old said his decision to enlist and serve on the front lines of the Ukrainian International Legion came down to one factor: "I wanted to help."

But that didn't sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin or the Russian government. According to the Russian News Agency, Conor has been charged with committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 353 of the Russian Criminal Code – which addresses "participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict or military action."

The grandson of Bobby Kennedy and grand-nephew of former President John F. Kennedy faces 7 to 10 years in prison if he is captured.