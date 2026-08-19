RFK Jr.'s Son Conor Kennedy, 32, Put on Russia's Most Wanted List — and Faces Nearly a Decade Behind Bars if Captured
Aug. 19 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s son, Conor Kennedy, has been placed on Russia's international most-wanted list for fighting and aiding Ukraine in the two countries' years-long war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Basmanny District Court of Moscow has authorized the arrest in absentia of the Kennedy scion, who is accused of acting as a mercenary for the Ukrainian armed forces.
Conor Kennedy is a Wanted Man
Conor revealed in 2022 that he joined the Ukrainian forces after being moved by their desperate pleas for assistance. The 32-year-old said his decision to enlist and serve on the front lines of the Ukrainian International Legion came down to one factor: "I wanted to help."
But that didn't sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin or the Russian government. According to the Russian News Agency, Conor has been charged with committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 353 of the Russian Criminal Code – which addresses "participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict or military action."
The grandson of Bobby Kennedy and grand-nephew of former President John F. Kennedy faces 7 to 10 years in prison if he is captured.
Conor Kept His Plans Confidential
Conor had no previous experience in a combat environment and certainly no experience living in a war zone when he announced his decision to enlist online.
"Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help," Conor shared in an Instagram post dated October 14, 2022. "When I heard about Ukraine's International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day."
The Kennedy heir said he used a fake name overseas because he "didn’t want my family or friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there."
Conor confessed that he was pretty green at first, sharing, "Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn't a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast. I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front.
"My time in Ukraine wasn’t long, but I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial."
Conor Kennedy Explains Why He Enlisted
After serving several months in the Ukrainian army, Conor came home.
"I know I’m lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again," he stated. "This war, like all others, is horrific. The people I met were the bravest I have ever known."
Conor then explained why the conflict was so personal to him.
"This war will shape the fate of democracy in this century. There’s more to say about its politics and the role of Western governments there. For now, I’ll only urge you to help in your personal capacity.
"Join the legion, help on the border, or send medical supplies. Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for a lasting peace. They can’t be asked to act alone."
RFK Jr. Raises Concerns
Conor kept his enlistment a secret from his conservative dad and his stepmom, Cheryl Hines, telling them that he had simply decided against working at a Los Angeles law firm that summer, according to People.
But RFK Jr. quickly realized something was up when he started getting bills from Poland and Ukraine.
"When he got back, I kind of expressed some — I don’t know — whether it's anger or whatever," Robert said. But he soon changed his tune.
"[Conor] said to me, when he heard maybe a little bit of anger and concern, 'Dad, this is what you taught me to do: to stand up for what I believe in.' And I was like, 'okay.'"
The Health and Human Services Secretary concluded, "I'm very proud of this. Of my son."