REVEALED: Sydney Mall Killer Worked as Male Escort, Obsessed With Knives

The owner of a knife-sharpening business in Queensland, where Cauchi lived until a month ago, told The Guardian Australia that Cauchi was an "odd" and "strange" guy who came into the shop roughly three years ago to get his two "everyday knives" sharpened.

"Which I thought was weird," the owner recalled. "He wasn't a chef or a butcher. He goes, 'Oh no, I just do a bit of dabbling in the backyard with the knives and I use them every day.' ... His expressions, he was just very vague, I suppose you could say. No real personality about him, just weird."

Cauchi reportedly called the police when his family tried to take several knives away from him and hide them in early 2023.