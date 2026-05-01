Republican Oklahoma Senate Candidate Barry Christian, 54, Found Dead in a Truck in Rural Area Two Days After Mysteriously Vanishing 

The body of a missing Republican Oklahoma state Senate candidate has been found in a truck in a rural area, RadarOnline.com can report, two days after he mysteriously vanished. Barry Christian was last seen in Sayre, Okla., on Tuesday, April 28. A medical examiner is now working to determine how the 54-year-old died.

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Missing for Two Days

Source: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/X Officials located his body in a wildlife management area.

Christian was reported missing after he failed to show up for a scheduled meeting on Tuesday. He was found dead in the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area, just south of the town of Erik in Western Oklahoma, on Thursday morning. Authorities said the pro-Trump candidate was inside his 2024 charcoal gray Ram truck. The Beckham County Sheriff's Office told KOCO 5 that a deputy patrolling the area was contacted by a hunter who said he saw a vehicle crashed off a high ridge overlooking Fish Creek. The truck was found in a ditch, making it hard to remove his body, and ultimately delaying his identification. But one of his large campaign signs was curiously found lying next to the vehicle.

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Source: koco

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Family Honors

Source: facebook His daughter shared a tribute to her father.

Christian's daughter, Brooklyn, asked supporters for their thoughts and prayers. "Please pray for our family and friends. Our world is upside down right now," she said in a statement. "We are still not sure of everything that happened, so please act with grace and treat my dad's legacy with dignity. "We are extremely grateful to everyone who assisted in the search efforts, and all of the media outlets that shared his information. I know there will be lots of people devastated by his passing." Christian's second and youngest daughter remembered him as wanting "nothing more than to provide and protect his family. He lived only for his kids. He loved his kid with everything in him."

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Run for State Senate

Source: facebook Christian was running for an Oklahoma state Senate seat.

Christian was in the middle of running for a state seat for Senate District 38 from Sayre. According to social media, he made an appearance at the Mangum Rattlesnake Derby to campaign for the State Senate seat on Saturday, just days before he went missing. When he announced his intentions to run in April, he said: "I believe our communities deserve a voice that listens, works hard, and puts people ahead of politics. I’m Blessed to have the opportunity to run for the office of State Senate. "The challenges we face in Oklahoma aren’t Republican or Democrat — they’re challenges of education, workforce, public safety, agriculture, and the ability for families to build a future here at home."

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Source: koco One of his campaign signs was found near the truck.