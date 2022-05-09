Regina King Seen Smiling Ahead Of First Mother's Day Without Son, Months After His Tragic Suicide
Fans were glad to see Regina King in better spirits following the tragic death of her beloved son, Ian Alexander Jr., earlier this year.
"Seeing Cuzo smile made today complete. Continue to pray for the mothers who are living without their children," a viral tweet shared by Lawrence Cain, Jr. read over the weekend.
Sunday marked the first Mother's Day that King celebrated without her only child, whom she shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.
"Thank you for sharing! It is wonderful to see her smile. We are thinking of her and keeping her in our hearts," one social media user commented after seeing the snap. "Good, cause I definitely thought about her today," another person replied, while a third tweeted, "Please tell her there are sooooo many who love and are praying for her."
Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide in January. He was only 26.
"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."
King previously gushed over her son as "an amazing young man" to the outlet, praising his heart of gold and the person he was becoming.
The Watchmen actress had separated from Ian's father in 2007 and adapted to being a single mom in the years after, a role she took great pride in. "You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she added. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling [thing] ever."
In January of last year, Ian took to Instagram with a sentimental message for his mom alongside a photo of them smiling together, showing just how strong their bond was prior to his untimely passing.
"To have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for," he gushed in a caption. "To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, to love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain't got s--- on you, [you're] the real superhero! Love you mom!"