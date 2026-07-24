EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon's Love Language — How Her Romance With Oliver Haarmann is 'Seriously Heating Up'
July 24 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Reese Witherspoon's nearly two-year romance with German-born Oliver Haarmann is getting serious as the couple finally made their red-carpet debut at the New York City premiere of the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle – and now she's learning his native tongue to get even closer to her billionaire beau, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insider Says Learning Haarmann's Language Proves Relationship Is Growing More Serious
One insider said: "You don't learn someone's language for a casual relationship.
"She wants to connect with Haarmann's family and embrace a bigger part of his life."