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Home > Exclusives > Reese Witherspoon
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EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon's Love Language — How Her Romance With Oliver Haarmann is 'Seriously Heating Up'

reese witherspoon romance oliver haarmann heats up
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon's romance with Oliver Haarmann is reportedly heating up as their relationship grows.

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July 24 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Reese Witherspoon's nearly two-year romance with German-born Oliver Haarmann is getting serious as the couple finally made their red-carpet debut at the New York City premiere of the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle – and now she's learning his native tongue to get even closer to her billionaire beau, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Insider Says Learning Haarmann's Language Proves Relationship Is Growing More Serious

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An insider said Reese Witherspoon is learning German to connect with Oliver Haarmann's family.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

An insider said Reese Witherspoon is learning German to connect with Oliver Haarmann's family.

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One insider said: "You don't learn someone's language for a casual relationship.

"She wants to connect with Haarmann's family and embrace a bigger part of his life."

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Insider Says Witherspoon's Romantic Gesture Has Completely Won Oliver Over Already

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An insider said Haarmann was 'completely won over' by Witherspoon's effort to learn his native language.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Haarmann was 'completely won over' by Witherspoon's effort to learn his native language.

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Speaking of Witherspoon – who in 2023 divorced talent executive Jim Toth, father of her 13-year-old son, Tennessee – an insider said: "Oliver is touched that she's making the effort.

"It's romantic, thoughtful and [has] completely won him over."

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