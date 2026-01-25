From Red Carpet to Fistfight: Florida Congressman Claims He Was Punched at Sundance Film Festival After Attacker Yelled 'Trump Will Deport You'

Frost detailed the encounter in an Instagram post the following day, saying the attack was politically and racially motivated.

"Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face," Frost wrote on Instagram on January 24. "He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay."

"Thank you to the venue security and Park City PD for assistance on this incident," Frost concluded.

The Park City Police Department confirmed that a suspect, identified as Christian Young, assaulted Frost and another woman at the private event, according to CNN. Authorities said Young unlawfully entered the party after initially being turned away.