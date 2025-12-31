Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Devastating Truth About What Rebecca Romijn REALLY Thought About 'Stupid' John Stamos — She Thought He Was 'Not Smart Enough to Be Around Her People'

Photo of John Stamos and. Rebecca Romijn
Source: MEGA

John Stamos claims Rebecca Romijn belittled him as 'stupid' during their marriage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos has made a devastating revelation about his ex-wife, Rebecca Romijn, claiming she thought he was "stupid" and didn't want him around her "people" during their marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The duo wed in September 1998 and split seven years later, with Stamos, 62, now sharing just how little the Ugly Betty alum, 53, thought of her then-spouse.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Said I was Stupid'

Photo of John Stamos
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Stamos made the revelations about his ex-wife's cruelty on Bill Maher's podcast.

During an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, Romeijn's husband, Jerry O'Connell, was brought up.

"I met him once about 25 years ago or something, and I haven't spoken to her," the Full House alum said about how he has no contact with his former wife and her spouse.

When the two began discussing politics, Stamos mentioned, "There was a relationship that I had that she said she thought, she said I was stupid or said I wasn't smart enough to be around her people and stuff. And I won't say who it was, but you mentioned her a few minutes ago," alluding to Romijn.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Never Got Over That'

Photo of John Stamos and Bill Maher
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Stamos was complimentary about Maher widening his knowledge of politics.

"Um, and I never sort of got over that, but I was like, 'I'm not stupid,'" a clearly irked Stamos shared. "And I really buckled down, but I was, you know, not super articulate in the political world."

"I didn't grow up with politics in my family. And I learned everything from you, and I stand with you," Stamos told Maher, revealing he was also a fan of the Real Time star's books, telling him, "You just lay it out so simple."

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos' Split From Rebecca Romijn Left Him Shattered for 'Years'

Photo of John Stamos and. Rebecca Romijn
Source: MEGA

Stamos and Romijn were married for six years, splitting in 2004.

The You star has been open about how much the end of his first marriage destroyed him when he and the former Victoria's Secret model split in 2004.

"My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too," Stamos said in 2023. "I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years."

"In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her," he confessed. "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life."

New Life After Letting Go of Demons

Photo of John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh
Source: MEGA

Stamos has been happily married to second wife Caitlin McHugh since 2018.

Stamos spiraled into alcohol abuse, which resulted in a 2015 DUI arrest. He immediately entered rehab and began a recovery program, and has been sober ever since.

The ER alum said that working one of the steps in Alcoholics Anonymous made him realize he did have some faults when it came to his split from Romijn.

"One of the steps in AA, the fourth step, is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. And then I said, 'Oh, she did this, she did that, blah, blah, she did blah, blah.' And then my sponsor goes, 'Now what part did you play in that?' And I go, like, 'None,'" he recalled.

After his sponsor helped Stamos realize he had "some part" in the breakup, "You start thinking, it's like, 'Oh, she wasn't the Devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her.'"

Stamos took another chance on marriage, tying the knot with actress Caitlin McHugh in February 2018. The couple shares a seven-year-old son, Billy.

