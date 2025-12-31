EXCLUSIVE: Devastating Truth About What Rebecca Romijn REALLY Thought About 'Stupid' John Stamos — She Thought He Was 'Not Smart Enough to Be Around Her People'

Stamos spiraled into alcohol abuse, which resulted in a 2015 DUI arrest. He immediately entered rehab and began a recovery program, and has been sober ever since.

The ER alum said that working one of the steps in Alcoholics Anonymous made him realize he did have some faults when it came to his split from Romijn.

"One of the steps in AA, the fourth step, is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. And then I said, 'Oh, she did this, she did that, blah, blah, she did blah, blah.' And then my sponsor goes, 'Now what part did you play in that?' And I go, like, 'None,'" he recalled.

After his sponsor helped Stamos realize he had "some part" in the breakup, "You start thinking, it's like, 'Oh, she wasn't the Devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her.'"

Stamos took another chance on marriage, tying the knot with actress Caitlin McHugh in February 2018. The couple shares a seven-year-old son, Billy.