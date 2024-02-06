The Boomerang Trend: Real Estate Broker Shane Graber on Miami's Returning Young Professionals

Miami, with its bustling streets and architectural marvels, has been experiencing a unique demographic shift in its real estate market, driven by a notable influx of young professionals showing a keen interest in settling down in the Magic City. Fueled by broader economic and social changes in lifestyle and working preferences—mainly brought on by the onset of the pandemic—this trend has profoundly transformed Miami's realty scene.

According to Shane Graber, seasoned real estate broker and founder of the Graber Realty Group, the most significant part of this trend is the rise of what he calls the 'boomerang kids.' These are talented young workers who are originally from Miami and who have ventured out to cities such as New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or Chicago to gain experience and find jobs that better match their skills and ambitions.