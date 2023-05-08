Autopsy: Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed One Year After Actor Died in a Dominican Republic Hotel

Ray Liotta’s cause of death has been revealed nearly a year after he died while in the Dominican Republic, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to an official report, a medical expert determined the actor suffered from heart and respiratory system issues which led to his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The report said that the manner of death was natural and non-violent. The expert cited respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure. Pulmonary Edema is a term used to describe fluids in the lungs. In addition, Liotta dealt with atherosclerosis which is when the arteries become thickened by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The problem can lead to other problems like diabetes. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Liotta was down in the Dominican Republic shooting a movie Dangerous Waters. The actor died in his sleep, according to sources.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Earlier this year, Liotta’s family appeared at a ceremony where he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Karsen, Liotta’s daughter, spoke at the event and said, “It was a huge honor for him and he was proud of himself, as me and my whole family were. I know it was definitely very special to him and it was a monumental moment in his career."

Article continues below advertisement

She said her father would have been surprised by the love he received following his death. "I mean, of course everybody loved him, but he didn't look at his life and his work as if everybody's watching all the time," she said. "He did it because he loved it."

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The family has been dealing with a little bit of drama recently. Liotta’s Facebook account was hacked. The person who took over started posting celebrity death hoaxes and was spreading fake news to his followers. The hacker posted links to stories that falsely claimed Ellen DeGeneres, Bruce Willis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger had died.

Another link directed his fans to an explicit website with adult material. Sources said the family was able to regain access and has since stopped the hacker from spreading lies.