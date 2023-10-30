Arrested: Ex-North Dakota State Sen. Ray Holmberg Flew to Prague With Intent to Rape Minor, Federal Indictment Alleges
Former Republican State Senator Ray Holmberg was charged this week with traveling to Prague with the intent to rape a minor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a federal indictment unsealed on Monday, Holmberg was also charged with one count of receiving images depicting child sexual abuse.
An indictment was filed on Thursday in federal court in North Dakota, the Associated Press reported.
The indictment alleged that Holmberg traveled from his home state to the Czech Republic between June 2011 and November 2016 with the intention to rape a person under the age of 18.
A second charge of receiving images depicting child sexual abuse reportedly dated from November 2012 to March 2013.
Holmberg, who had served more than 45 years in the North Dakota Senate, resigned last year after a local media outlet – the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead – reported that he allegedly exchanged dozens of text messages with an individual who was jailed on charges connected to child sexual abuse images.
Holmberg was arrested on Monday in Grand Forks, according to the arrest warrant, and his initial court appearance was scheduled for later Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota declined to provide the Associated Press with a comment regarding the case against the former GOP lawmaker.
Holmberg, a retired school counselor, chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee – which was responsible for writing the state’s budgets.
A review of his travel records found that Holmberg was reimbursed approximately $126,000 for nearly 70 out-of-state trips from 2013 through April 2022.
These trips reportedly included visits to several cities across the United States, as well as countries such as China, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
He also reportedly visited several European countries.
Law enforcement officials reportedly conducted a search of Holmberg's Grand Forks home in November 2021, at which point video discs and additional items were seized from the property.
Holmberg then announced in March 2022 that he would not seek reelection. He cited stress and a “weakened ability to concentrate on matters at hand and effectively recall events” as his reasons for not seeking another term.
He ultimately resigned from his position on June 1, 2022.
"Recent news stories have become a distraction for the important work of the legislative assembly during its interim meetings," Holmberg said in a statement announcing his resignation in April 2022.
"I want to do what I can, within my power, to lessen such distractions,” he added at the time.
Holmberg's attorney, Mark Friese, also reportedly failed to provide the Associated Press with a comment regarding the shocking charges against the disgraced North Dakota state senator.