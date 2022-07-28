'I'll Never Forget You': Rapper JayDaYoungan's GF Breaks Silence, Mourns His Death After Loss Of Their Child

Rapper JayDaYoungan's girlfriend spoke out after his death and mourned the loss of her "best friend" in an emotional tribute after he was fatally shot Wednesday in his hometown of Bogalusa, Radar has learned.

One of his family members, Kenyatta Scott Sr., has also been hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

On Wednesday, CaRena Vonchae took to Instagram with clips of the couple in happier times, reminiscing on their final memories together following the recent loss of their child, Amazi Breeze Scott.