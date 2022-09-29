Late Rapper Coolio Once Kicked His Crack Cocaine Addiction By Becoming A California Fireman

Following the sudden death of the legendary rapper Coolio this week, RadarOnline.com can report that the late hip hop artist once kicked his crack cocaine habit by becoming a fireman.

