Unknown Rapper Bizarrely Claims Kendrick Lamar Lifted Concept For 'Heart Part 5' Music Video

An independent artist named AK called out Kendrick Lamar after the latter rapper released a music video for his new song The Heart Part 5. According to AK, it's an “exact copy” of the music video for his 2020 Family Tree.

Hours after Lamar released the music video for his song on Monday, rapper AK took to Instagram and suggested the Alright singer not only lifted the concept of the music video but also the choreography and backdrop from his two years prior.