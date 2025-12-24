EXCLUSIVE: Rainn Wilson Torches 'The Office' — Actor Claims Hit Sitcom Was Based on 'Clueless, Insensitive and Racist' People
Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
The Office star Rainn Wilson is biting the hand that fed him, slamming the characters in the iconic sitcom and stating the show shouldn't make it on today's TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
NBC's comedy ran from 2005 to 2013, with Wilson playing Dwight Schrute, who was an oddball in a cast loaded with oddballs.
Calling Out Comedy Gone Wrong
He pointed out the laughs were squeezed out of bad taste from characters who are "clueless ... racist and insensitive, and they're always saying the wrong thing. And that's Michael [Steve Carell], Dwight and Andy [Ed Helms] and Kevin [Brian Baumgartner] for that matter."
As an example, he pointed to the Benihana Christmas episode, where "Michael and Andy draw with a sharpie on one of the Asian women," calling it "jaw-droppingly ... horrific."
'A Mirror of America'
But he also believes the show's "clueless, insensitive people ... kind of mirrors the United States in a lot of ways."
Wilson said a spinoff, The Farm, featuring his character Dwight, was in the works but axed by NBC bigwigs, who instead "wanted to do big, bright, flashy, splashy shows" like Friends, he claimed.
"Had they taken The Farm, they'd probably have another billion dollars in the bank."