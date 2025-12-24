Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > nbc
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rainn Wilson Torches 'The Office' — Actor Claims Hit Sitcom Was Based on 'Clueless, Insensitive and Racist' People

Rainn Wilson said 'The Office' was 'clueless, racist, and insensitive and would be canceled today.'
Source: MEGA

Rainn Wilson said 'The Office' was 'clueless, racist, and insensitive and would be canceled today.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The Office star Rainn Wilson is biting the hand that fed him, slamming the characters in the iconic sitcom and stating the show shouldn't make it on today's TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

NBC's comedy ran from 2005 to 2013, with Wilson playing Dwight Schrute, who was an oddball in a cast loaded with oddballs.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Calling Out Comedy Gone Wrong

Article continues below advertisement
Rainn Wilson said 'The Office' relied on clueless, offensive humor that wouldn't air today.
Source: MEGA

Rainn Wilson said 'The Office' relied on clueless, offensive humor that wouldn't air today.

Article continues below advertisement

He pointed out the laughs were squeezed out of bad taste from characters who are "clueless ... racist and insensitive, and they're always saying the wrong thing. And that's Michael [Steve Carell], Dwight and Andy [Ed Helms] and Kevin [Brian Baumgartner] for that matter."

As an example, he pointed to the Benihana Christmas episode, where "Michael and Andy draw with a sharpie on one of the Asian women," calling it "jaw-droppingly ... horrific."

Article continues below advertisement

'A Mirror of America'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Liza Minnelli's pals revealed she cannot dance anymore and fears appearing fragile in public.

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Devastating 'Decline' — Hollywood Legend's Pals Reveal She Fears Looking 'Fragile' in Public and 'Cannot Dance Anymore'

Split photos of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Fresh Epstein Disgrace — Prez Accused of Discussing Whether 'Woman Had Enough Pubic Hair For Abuser to Use to Floss His Teeth'

Article continues below advertisement
Wilson claimed NBC ditched Dwight spinoff 'The Farm' for flashier shows like 'Friends.'
Source: MEGA

Wilson claimed NBC ditched Dwight spinoff 'The Farm' for flashier shows like 'Friends.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

But he also believes the show's "clueless, insensitive people ... kind of mirrors the United States in a lot of ways."

Wilson said a spinoff, The Farm, featuring his character Dwight, was in the works but axed by NBC bigwigs, who instead "wanted to do big, bright, flashy, splashy shows" like Friends, he claimed.

"Had they taken The Farm, they'd probably have another billion dollars in the bank."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.