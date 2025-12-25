EXCLUSIVE: Fans Fume Over 'Radio Boycott' Blocking a Bid to Finally Get an Uncensored Version of 'Fairytale of New York' To the No1 Christmas Chart Spot

Written by Jem Finer and the late Shane MacGowan, who died aged 65 in November 2023, and sung with Kirsty MacColl, who was killed in a freak boating accident aged 41 in 2000, the song has since become a seasonal fixture.

The latest controversy centers on a newly released live recording that includes the original lyric "cheap, lousy f-----", prompting BBC stations to exclude it from playlists during the crucial Christmas chart window.

Music fans argue the decision amounts to a de facto radio boycott that undermines the song's best chance yet of reaching the top spot.

One industry insider said: "There's a real sense of injustice among fans that this live recording, which was never meant to be altered, has been kept off the BBC's playlists. It's a genuine performance of a hugely loved song by a hugely loved band, and blocking it like this could be exactly what stops it finally reaching the Christmas number one spot it has long merited."