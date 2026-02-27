EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Mission to Save Queen Elizabeth's 'Priceless' Bullet-Riddled Rolls-Royce

Her visit, which included appearances at a camel race and tribal dance ceremonies alongside Prince Philip, was captured on British Pathé newsreels and marked a significant diplomatic moment between the two nations.

The vehicle was later preserved within the compound of Khartoum's Republican Palace, the seat of government, as part of a historic presidential car collection.

That compound became an epicenter of fighting when civil war erupted in 2023 between forces loyal to Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit led by Muhammad Dagalo.

During two years of occupation by R.S.F. rebels, cultural institutions across central Khartoum were vandalized and looted. The Rolls-Royce did not escape damage – its bodywork scarred by gunfire and its iconic Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament either shot off or torn away, apparently for scrap metal.