EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Gets Left Weeping By One of King Charles' Noisy Evening Habits

Camilla, 79, and Charles, 77, share a passion for literature and regularly settle down with books before dinner.

Queen Camilla has revealed how King Charles ' nightly reading ritual sometimes leaves her in tears – as his booming laughter interrupts their otherwise peaceful evenings together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Queen's candid account offered an unusual glimpse into the couple's private domestic routine, revealing how books provide an opportunity to escape royal life.

She added: "I occasionally, when I'm deep in a book, hear him roaring with laughter about something. It's very off-putting. I can't get back into my book, or I'll suddenly start weeping, but it's a lovely, quiet time."

Camilla said: "My husband and I actually read before dinner. We just like sitting quietly and reading. He loves biographies and PG Wodehouse."

But in a new BBC documentary , The Book That Changed My Life, the Queen admitted her husband's enthusiastic reactions to his favorite authors can prove distracting, particularly when she becomes emotionally absorbed in her own reading.

The documentary also explored the Queen's lifelong relationship with literature and the influence of her father, Major Bruce Shand, who discovered comfort in books while imprisoned during the Second World War.

Camilla, who left school at 16, credited reading with providing much of her education.

She said: "I left school quite young because in my day women didn't go to universities. So I think reading has been most of my education."

Recalling her childhood, she added: "We must have been very, very young when my father started reading to us. I think that's where my love of reading came from. We were transported into all sorts of other worlds."

Her early favorites included Treasure Island, Peter Pan, The Scarlet Pimpernel and A Tale of Two Cities. Camilla also recalled secretly reading D.H. Lawrence's controversial novel Lady Chatterley's Lover as a teenager.

"It was the moment of Lady Chatterley under our pillows, reading that by torchlight," she recalled. "The minute something's forbidden, you want to get hold of it."