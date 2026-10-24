EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Needed a Stiff Drink After First Meeting With Prince William'

Camilla, 79, is said to have been anxious about meeting William, now 44, when he returned from Eton College to visit his father, King Charles III, now 77.

The encounter took place at York House in London, while Charles was still Prince of Wales, and came against the complicated backdrop of his relationship with Camilla and the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana.

Royal author Penny Junor has described the encounter in her biography, Queen Consort: The Life of Queen Camilla, recounting how Camilla initially offered to leave the property rather than risk making William uncomfortable.

Charles is said to have dismissed her concerns as "ridiculous" and arranged for his son to meet her when he returned from school.

The meeting was expected to take place around 7pm, but William arrived four hours earlier than anticipated, leaving Camilla with considerably less time to prepare herself.

Charles reportedly encouraged them to confront the awkwardness directly rather than postpone their introduction.

After spending approximately 30 minutes with William, Camilla emerged from the encounter and apparently declared: "I need a gin and tonic."