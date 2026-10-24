EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Needed a Stiff Drink After First Meeting With Prince William'
Oct. 24 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla was so overwhelmed by her first meeting with Prince William she is said to have immediately reached for a gin and tonic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That's according to a royal biographer who has revealed the apparently uncomfortable circumstances surrounding their introduction.
'I Need A Gin And Tonic'
Camilla, 79, is said to have been anxious about meeting William, now 44, when he returned from Eton College to visit his father, King Charles III, now 77.
The encounter took place at York House in London, while Charles was still Prince of Wales, and came against the complicated backdrop of his relationship with Camilla and the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana.
Royal author Penny Junor has described the encounter in her biography, Queen Consort: The Life of Queen Camilla, recounting how Camilla initially offered to leave the property rather than risk making William uncomfortable.
Charles is said to have dismissed her concerns as "ridiculous" and arranged for his son to meet her when he returned from school.
The meeting was expected to take place around 7pm, but William arrived four hours earlier than anticipated, leaving Camilla with considerably less time to prepare herself.
Charles reportedly encouraged them to confront the awkwardness directly rather than postpone their introduction.
After spending approximately 30 minutes with William, Camilla emerged from the encounter and apparently declared: "I need a gin and tonic."
Royal Family Tensions Complicated Introduction
The episode illustrated the delicate position Camilla occupied as Charles attempted to establish a more public relationship with her while maintaining his responsibilities toward William and Prince Harry, now 42.
Both princes had experienced considerable upheaval surrounding their parents' separation and Princess Diana's subsequent death in 1997.
But over subsequent decades, William and Camilla developed a working relationship which became particularly important during the royal family's health difficulties in 2024.
Charles underwent treatment for cancer, while Catherine, Princess of Wales, now 44, also received treatment following her diagnosis.
Their illnesses placed additional responsibilities on senior working royals, including William and Camilla, who undertook engagements while their respective spouses recovered.
Camilla married Charles in April 2005, becoming Queen Consort upon his accession in September 2022.
Queen Consort Chose Not to Force Family Bond
A royal source told us about Camilla's first meeting with William: "Camilla knew perfectly well that meeting William was going to be one of the most emotionally difficult moments of her relationship with Charles. This wasn't simply about being introduced to her partner's son.
"William was a young man whose parents' marriage had collapsed amid enormous public scrutiny, and Camilla understood that her presence represented something deeply painful in his family's history.
"She was absolutely terrified of saying the wrong thing or making an already uncomfortable situation worse. There was no established protocol for handling something so personally sensitive, and she couldn't rely on the usual royal formalities to protect her from the awkwardness. When the meeting finally ended, it's hardly surprising that she needed a stiff drink.
"What made the situation particularly complicated was that Camilla had no desire to replace Diana in William's life. She recognized that his loyalty to his mother was absolute and that attempting to force affection or familiarity would almost certainly backfire.
"Her approach was to allow the relationship to develop gradually, without demanding anything from him emotionally.
"What's remarkable is how their relationship has evolved over the intervening decades. Nobody would suggest that the difficulties surrounding those early encounters simply disappeared, but William and Camilla have developed a mutual understanding of their responsibilities."