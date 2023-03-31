Move Over, William & Kate! Queen Consort Camilla 'Icing Out' Charles' Family To Make Room For Her Own: Sources
Queen Consort Camilla's family has been on her mind a lot lately — especially when it comes to doling out regal privileges, RadarOnline.com has learned. As the born-and-bred Windsors continue to war among themselves, sources claim King Charles III's wife is attempting to push her biological brood to the royal forefront.
Camilla's grown children with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles — Tom Parker Bowles, 48, and Laura Lopes, 45 — "already get a lot of perks because of their mother, but she's been flexing her newfound power," spilled a source.
"There's even talk of giving them apartments at either Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace, or a different royal property altogether. Some say Camilla is slowly but surely icing out Charles' family. Everyone is questioning if this was her plan all along."
The situation certainly isn't sitting well with her to the throne Prince William, 40, and his wife, Princess Kate, 41. And with the king's May 6 coronation approaching, tensions are only growing.
"The buzz is that Camilla's five teen grandchildren will be part of the ceremony with Charles," the insider shared. "She wants them to be just as visible as William and Kate's kids."
- 'Turned Into Coronationzilla': Camilla's Diva Antics Upsetting King Charles Ahead Of Ceremony, Feels Harry & Meghan Don't Deserve 'Privilege' Of Attending
- 'She Expects To Be Heard': Queen Camilla's Feud With Kate Middleton Reaching A Boiling Point As Royal Wives Butt Heads Before King Charles' Coronation, Sources Claim
- 'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal
Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are, at the very least, expected to be part of a procession at Westminster Abbey.
"Camilla isn't that close to them," noted the source. "That's another reason why Camilla is eager for Tom and Lara to be added to all family affairs."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
But according to the source, William wants Charles, 74, to put his foot down.
"He thinks his father should stand up to her," said the insider. "Though William is upset with Camilla's scheming, he lays the bulk of the blame on Charles. She's always worn the pants in their relationship, and the king hates confrontation."