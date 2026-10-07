Queen Camilla's Doctor Killed by 'Blunt Force Injury' During Kids' Sleepover as Husband Is Now in Custody, Police Say
Oct. 7 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
One of Queen Camilla's physicians was allegedly murdered by her husband during a children's sleepover at their home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Hannah Terry, 45, was found dead inside her home near the royal family’s sprawling Sandringham estate on Sunday, October 4. Just two days later, her husband, Mark Cain, was arrested in connection with her shocking death.
Dr. Hannah Terry Allegedly Murdered at Her Home Near Sandringham Estate
Dr. Terry, 45, a GP, is said to have hosted a sleepover for their children's friends on Saturday before paramedics were called to the couple's $1.1 million home early Sunday morning.
Cain, who works for an energy efficiency company, was questioned for more than two days at the police investigation center in King’s Lynn before being charged with his wife's murder on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 6.
Dr. Terry allegedly suffered a brutal "blunt force injury to the right side of her head," along with another injury "that could be suggestive of compression of the neck."
A post-mortem exam was performed on the mother of three the day after her slaying, and her cause of death is pending further investigation, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Made Aware of Dr. Terry's Slaying
Dr. Terry was among a select pool of GPs who treated members of the royal family through Norfolk’s Grimston Medical Center.
It was reported she had spent nine years also working at Heacham GP surgery before stepping away over the summer to “spend more time with her young family,” including her three children.
Dr. Terry reportedly cared for some of the monarchy’s most senior figures during their time at Sandringham, with Queen Camilla, 79, believed to have been among her royal patients.
King Charles III and his wife were reportedly made aware of Dr. Terry’s tragic death, sources told the outlet.
"They lived on one of the poshest streets in the village — and that’s saying something in an area as well-heeled as North Norfolk," one pal noted to a publication.
The outlet spoke to a friend who said Dr. Terry appeared "stressed" and "distracted" on a recent school run, calling it "out of character" for the beloved doctor and mom.
A stunned family friend told another publication that the duo seemed to have the perfect life together.
"It is unbelievable what has happened. I am very upset about it. They are a lovely, lovely family … They were active and always seemed busy. I would see her and the boys heading down to the village playing fields with their backpacks and tennis racquets … Mark worked from home quite a lot, and I would often chat with him when he was cutting the grass in his field on his ride-on mower," the neighbor shared.
Friends and Colleagues Stunned by Dr. Hannah Terry's Murder
The shock extended to Dr. Terry's colleagues.
Clinical administrator Julie-Ann Rayner said, "I had the pleasure of working with her for a few years. She was an amazing doctor and an amazing person, really wonderful, really warm-hearted; she really cared about her family."
"It's incredibly sad what’s happened; everybody’s completely shocked. I can't stop thinking about her boys and what they must be going through," Rayner added about the young mother's tragic death.