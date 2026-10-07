Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Camilla Parker Bowles

Queen Camilla's Doctor Killed by 'Blunt Force Injury' During Kids' Sleepover as Husband Is Now in Custody, Police Say

Photo of Queen Camilla, Dr. Hannah Terry
Source: MEGA; Norfolk Constabulary

A doctor who treated members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla, was allegedly murdered at her home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

One of Queen Camilla's physicians was allegedly murdered by her husband during a children's sleepover at their home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dr. Hannah Terry, 45, was found dead inside her home near the royal family’s sprawling Sandringham estate on Sunday, October 4. Just two days later, her husband, Mark Cain, was arrested in connection with her shocking death.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Hannah Terry Allegedly Murdered at Her Home Near Sandringham Estate

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Dr. Hannah Terry
Source: Norfolk Constabulary

Dr. Hannah Terry's husband was charged with his wife's murder.

Dr. Terry, 45, a GP, is said to have hosted a sleepover for their children's friends on Saturday before paramedics were called to the couple's $1.1 million home early Sunday morning.

Cain, who works for an energy efficiency company, was questioned for more than two days at the police investigation center in King’s Lynn before being charged with his wife's murder on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 6.

Dr. Terry allegedly suffered a brutal "blunt force injury to the right side of her head," along with another injury "that could be suggestive of compression of the neck."

A post-mortem exam was performed on the mother of three the day after her slaying, and her cause of death is pending further investigation, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles and Queen Camilla Made Aware of Dr. Terry's Slaying

Photo of Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla is believe to have been among Dr. Hannah Terry's patients.

Dr. Terry was among a select pool of GPs who treated members of the royal family through Norfolk’s Grimston Medical Center.

It was reported she had spent nine years also working at Heacham GP surgery before stepping away over the summer to “spend more time with her young family,” including her three children.

Dr. Terry reportedly cared for some of the monarchy’s most senior figures during their time at Sandringham, with Queen Camilla, 79, believed to have been among her royal patients.

King Charles III and his wife were reportedly made aware of Dr. Terry’s tragic death, sources told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sandringham
Source: MEGA

The alleged murder took place at the family's home two miles from the royals' Sandringham Estate.

"They lived on one of the poshest streets in the village — and that’s saying something in an area as well-heeled as North Norfolk," one pal noted to a publication.

The outlet spoke to a friend who said Dr. Terry appeared "stressed" and "distracted" on a recent school run, calling it "out of character" for the beloved doctor and mom.

A stunned family friend told another publication that the duo seemed to have the perfect life together.

"It is unbelievable what has happened. I am very upset about it. They are a lovely, lovely family … They were active and always seemed busy. I would see her and the boys heading down to the village playing fields with their backpacks and tennis racquets … Mark worked from home quite a lot, and I would often chat with him when he was cutting the grass in his field on his ride-on mower," the neighbor shared.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Prince Harry reportedly taps Meghan Markle for a film marking Princess Diana's death anniversary.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Taps Meghan Markle for Princess Diana Death Anniversary Film'

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's Pricey Legal War Raises Financial Questions — as Cash-Strapped Ex-Royal Fights Police Search Warrants

Friends and Colleagues Stunned by Dr. Hannah Terry's Murder

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla were reportedly informed about Dr. Terry's death.

The shock extended to Dr. Terry's colleagues.

Clinical administrator Julie-Ann Rayner said, "I had the pleasure of working with her for a few years. She was an amazing doctor and an amazing person, really wonderful, really warm-hearted; she really cared about her family."

"It's incredibly sad what’s happened; everybody’s completely shocked. I can't stop thinking about her boys and what they must be going through," Rayner added about the young mother's tragic death.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.