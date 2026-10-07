Queen Camilla's Doctor Killed by 'Blunt Force Injury' During Kids' Sleepover as Husband Is Now in Custody, Police Say

Dr. Terry, 45, a GP, is said to have hosted a sleepover for their children's friends on Saturday before paramedics were called to the couple's $1.1 million home early Sunday morning.

Cain, who works for an energy efficiency company, was questioned for more than two days at the police investigation center in King’s Lynn before being charged with his wife's murder on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 6.

Dr. Terry allegedly suffered a brutal "blunt force injury to the right side of her head," along with another injury "that could be suggestive of compression of the neck."

A post-mortem exam was performed on the mother of three the day after her slaying, and her cause of death is pending further investigation, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.