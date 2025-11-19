Queen Camilla Calls Out Actress' Weight in Awkward Moment... as Royal Blasted Over 'Lack of Etiquette'
Nov. 18 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
It's always rare for a royal family member to put a foot wrong, but Queen Camilla made a major etiquette mistake in how she commented about an actress' weight loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
King Charles III and Her Majesty, 78, were visiting Cyfarthfa Castle in Wales on November 14, and were greeted by several prominent Welsh personalities. However, it is at this moment that Camilla made the shocking comment to actress Ruth Jones about her transformation.
'Masses of Weight'
Camilla began a conversation with Jones as she made her way down the reception line, but didn't appear to recognize the Hattie star.
When Jones shared her name, the queen remarked, "Haven’t you lost masses of weight?" as her new appearance floored the royal.
"Yes, I have, thank you! I’ve lost a bit of weight!" Jones sweetly replied in the video captured by the Daily Mail.
'How Rude!'
Some royal watchers ripped Camilla for such an "out of touch" comment in today's day and age.
"How rude of Camilla to discuss a celebrity's weight issue in the public domain! Rude!" one person sneered, while a second noted, "Never comment on somebody’s weight gain or loss unless the information is volunteered first. Etiquette 101. And she’s meant to be our Queen."
"Really just shows her detachment from normal everyday conversation. You don't ask a stranger if they've lost masses of weight," a third user huffed, while a fourth groused, "What a thing to say to a stranger."
Not everyone was upset, though.
One defender: "I have to admit I wouldn’t have recognized Ruth Jones. She looks entirely different... Queen Camilla, I’m sure, didn’t mean anything bad by it. She often appears to say what she is thinking."
Lost the Weight and Kept It Off
Jones is primarily known for her work in TV shows that air in the UK. She's best known for starring as Nessa Jenkins in Gavin & Stacey, alongside James Corden, from 2007 through 2010.
The following year, Jones lost a whopping 60 pounds after a lifelong battle with food.
"I hate the word 'struggled' with my weight, but I have been in a battle with my weight all of my life. As long as I can remember. I can't ever remember being slim," Jones revealed during a 2024 appearance on the Table Manners podcast.
Jones worked with a hypnotherapist on "aversion therapy," which matches an unwanted behavior with some unpleasant stimulus.
In the star's case, it was a horrible smell combined with her favorite sweet.
"Anyway, it worked. It completely worked," she raved. "I didn't eat chocolate for five years. I couldn't stand the smell of it."
TV Fan?
Camilla has admitted she isn't always up to speed with many TV shows.
Even though Jones took home the 2025 BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for the Gavin & Stacey 2024 Christmas special, the queen apparently didn't see it or didn't recognize the "new" post-weight-loss Jones from when the series initially aired.
In 2024, Camilla shared that she watched the first season of Netflix's Bridgerton, but didn't appear to have seen the subsequent seasons.
In 2022, she revealed that not only was she a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing, the UK show that inspired Dancing With the Stars, but that Queen Elizabeth II also watched the competition series.