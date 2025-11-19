Queen Camilla Calls Out Actress' Weight in Awkward Moment... as Royal Blasted Over 'Lack of Etiquette'

King Charles III and Her Majesty, 78, were visiting Cyfarthfa Castle in Wales on November 14, and were greeted by several prominent Welsh personalities. However, it is at this moment that Camilla made the shocking comment to actress Ruth Jones about her transformation.

It's always rare for a royal family membe r to put a foot wrong, but Queen Camilla made a major etiquette mistake in how she commented about an actress' weight loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Camilla didn't recognize Welsh actress Ruth Jones, seen here before her 60-pound weight loss.

"Yes, I have, thank you! I’ve lost a bit of weight!" Jones sweetly replied in the video captured by the Daily Mail .

When Jones shared her name, the queen remarked, "Haven’t you lost masses of weight?" as her new appearance floored the royal.

Camilla began a conversation with Jones as she made her way down the reception line, but didn't appear to recognize the Hattie star.

Some royal fans were aghast that Camilla asked the question in the way she did.

Some royal watchers ripped Camilla for such an "out of touch" comment in today's day and age.

"How rude of Camilla to discuss a celebrity's weight issue in the public domain! Rude!" one person sneered, while a second noted, "Never comment on somebody’s weight gain or loss unless the information is volunteered first. Etiquette 101. And she’s meant to be our Queen."

"Really just shows her detachment from normal everyday conversation. You don't ask a stranger if they've lost masses of weight," a third user huffed, while a fourth groused, "What a thing to say to a stranger."

Not everyone was upset, though.

One defender: "I have to admit I wouldn’t have recognized Ruth Jones. She looks entirely different... Queen Camilla, I’m sure, didn’t mean anything bad by it. She often appears to say what she is thinking."