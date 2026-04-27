EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Putin's War on Russian Soldiers — Dictator's Officers Are Kidnapping, Assaulting and Terrorizing Their Own Troops

Nearby, a plastic container with bread and meat sits tantalizingly out of reach. "Are you hungry?" a sadistic commander asked. "Eat, you dog. You're going to die there, you know."

Another repellent video shows two Russian soldiers chained to a tree and forced to bark like dogs by a superior who then urinates on them. "These are our dogs who ran away from us," the officer is heard saying, "but we caught them."

In yet another horrific clip, two 132nd Brigade soldiers are duct-taped to a tree. One has a bucket on his head, which his commander kicks while demanding: "Why did you refuse orders?"

The unsettling images have emerged as Russia's invasion of Ukraine plods into its fifth year – with estimates suggesting as many as 325,000 dead Russian troops and another staggering 1.2 million casualties for dictator Vladimir Putin's ragtag army.

Experts claim the systematic abuse of soldiers, or "dedovshchina," which translates to "hazing," is a grim reflection of Russia's dog-eat-dog society, where "violence, extortion, and corruption are endemic," said Keir Giles, an expert on the nation's military.

According to Giles, the abuse is also fueled by the class tension inherent in Russia's society, with Putin replenishing the gutted ranks by raiding rural towns and the disenfranchised for recruits.