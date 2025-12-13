Your tip
'Pulp Fiction' and 'The Mask' Star Peter Greene Found Dead in NYC Apartment at 60, Leaving Hollywood Reeling

Photo of Peter Greene
Source: Miramax

Actor Peter Greene has died at the age of 60.

Profile Image

Dec. 13 2025, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Actor Peter Greene, best known for his roles in Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has died at the age of 60, RadarOnline.com can report.

Greene was found dead in his New York City apartment on Friday, December 12, his longtime manager Gregg Edwards confirmed.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Greene was found unresponsive in his Lower East Side apartment.

The actor was discovered unresponsive inside his Lower East Side apartment on Clinton Street around 3:25 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and Edwards. Authorities said no foul play is suspected, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

"He was a terrific guy," Edwards said. "Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I'm going to miss him. He was a great friend."

Source: Warner Bros
Source: Warner Bros

Authorities said no foul play is suspected,.

Greene was set to begin work in January 2026 on an independent thriller titled Mascots alongside Mickey Rourke, Edwards revealed, adding that he had notified the film's writer-director Kerry Mondragón of the actor's death. "They were very upset," he said.

"He worked with so many amazing actors and directors," Edwards continued, calling Greene’s performance as mobster Dorian Tyrell opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in The Mask "arguably his best role".

Source: Miramax
Source: Miramax

Greene was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene ran away from home at 15 and lived on the streets of New York City, where he later admitted to drug use and dealing in a 1996 interview. After attempting suicide in March of that year, he sought treatment for addiction.

In addition to Pulp Fiction and The Mask, Greene appeared in Laws of Gravity, Clean, Shaven, Blue Streak and Training Day.

