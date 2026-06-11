PSA's Grading Pause Has Collectors Buzzing — But There's Good News for Comic and Card Fans

The collectibles world got a surprise this month when PSA announced it would temporarily pause submissions for several of its popular value-tier grading services after an unprecedented wave of demand pushed its backlog toward 10 million cards.

For many collectors, the news sparked immediate questions: What happens to all those comics, trading cards, Pokémon collectibles, sports memorabilia, and rare finds waiting to be authenticated and graded?

Fortunately, industry insiders say there's no reason to panic.

PSA's decision isn't a sign of trouble. If anything, it's proof that collectibles are hotter than ever. The grading giant is investing heavily in infrastructure and capacity as it works through a historic volume of submissions, underscoring just how massive the hobby has become. Collectors continue to flood the market searching for the next grail card, key comic issue, or rare collectible worth preserving for future generations.

And while PSA tackles its backlog, another major player says it's ready to help shoulder the demand.