Producer, Laurence Gendron, Brings Balance and Passion to the Movie Set
The film industry offers individuals a wealth of creative freedom, filled with a level of fun and excitement that many other sectors cannot match. Yet, these significant benefits come with steep competition, with many individuals vying for one of the limited opportunities in this industry, hoping to land their big break.
With a track record that already demonstrates that she is an extraordinary individual in the sector, Laurence Gendron is a Canadian producer with over 15 years of experience in film and video production, developing a portfolio that highlights why she is a serious player in the movie-making game.
Originally from Montreal, Quebec, Gendron has spent her life among players in the movie industry. With a film-producing father, this film force would spend her earlier years engrossed in watching movies and observing the bustling business of movie sets, both of which Gendron has attributed to shaping her into the person she is today and nurturing her passion for producing. Considering herself lucky, growing up in the film industry has helped Gendron understand the complex realities of creating and entering the game without delusions but never losing her love and passion for this craft.
Gendron has always been acutely aware of the actual demands of this industry, understanding how to navigate between managing people and personalities on-set, as well as how to “marry both the creative aspect and the financial aspect of a movie to create something beautiful and commercial at the same time.” For this movie producer, balancing is an art she has spent her career perfecting, able to meet cast and crew needs while producing a commercially viable film that satisfies financiers and executive producers.
However, Gendron can maintain her unique and distinctive point of view as a producer when balancing people and budgets. While approaching filmmaking with a business-like mind, Gendron stays true to her passion, always wanting to honor the classic films of the past while propelling narratives in new, fresh, thematic ways. Gendron describes herself as a “pure producer,” stating, “I don’t want to act, write or direct, and what I love the most is collaborating with these great creatives to see their vision expressed on screen.” A highlight of Gendron’s career, which demonstrates her ability to honor the foundations of filmmaking while still mesmerizing audiences, is her film A Wounded Fawn, which resonated with audiences for its art-house and European influences.
From the moment Gendron read the script for A Wounded Fawn, the movie producer fell in love with the layers and themes rooted in Greek mythology, finding interest in this excellent revenge story about the hunter who becomes hunted. This film marks Gendron’s first US feature release, written and directed by Travis Sevens and starring Josh Ruben and Sarah Lind. A Wounded Fawn premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022. She was released worldwide on Shudder and AMC+ in December 2022, going on to be selected at the Fantastic Fest 2022, FrightFest 2022, and Sitges 2022, as well as receiving numerous award nominations like two 2023 Golden Claw Award Nominations.
With a passion and history for producing horror movies, Gendron strives to move into producing dramas with her next project, Kill Me Now. Seeing herself continuing to produce high-quality indie films, Gendron hopes to continue to create and celebrate the glory of cinema and storytelling with others across this industry. Her career reflects her undeniable genuine love for film and filmmaking.