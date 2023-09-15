Your tip
'Ruthless': Priyanka Chopra's 'Abrupt' Exit From Her New York Restaurant Leaves Partners in Tatters, Sources Claim

Priyanka Chopra's "abrupt" exit left the co-owner devastated, according to a report.

Sep. 15 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Priyanka Chopra's decision to step away from her partnership at New York-based restaurant, Sona, left the co-founder in tatters, according to a sensational report.

The Love Again actress suddenly bailed on the eatery famed for its timeless Indian fare, sources close to the situation said, leaving restaurateur Maneesh K. Goyal foundering.

The actress confirmed she stepped away in a statement via her rep in August.

Sona opened its doors in 2021 while the Covid-19 restrictions were still in place, having since grown a massive following on social media with the help of content shared by the Citadel star after she posted photos and also hosted a few family gatherings.

"Priyanka is ruthless," one ticked insider said. "She had the restaurant blessed in a sacred Indian ceremony before abruptly pulling the plug. That's who she is!"

On the other hand, Goyal, co-founder of Sona as well as the actress' friend and former business partner, told PEOPLE that working with Chopra "has been a dream come true."

Sona opened in 2021 and offered timeless Indian fare.

"We're grateful for her partnership and support," he continued. "While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead."

One source with knowledge on the restaurant dilemma said Chopra didn't carry her weight, making it all the more surprising when the star revealed she was moving on.

MORE ON:
Priyanka Chopra
Chopra helped inspire the design, menu, music, and even the name prior to her exit.

"To be honest, Priyanka didn't do much in her official role as 'creative adviser', which is why everyone was shocked when she announced she was leaving," they said, per the National Enquirer. "Her former partner, who did all the work, is devastated."

"Maneesh was at her wedding. If she can do this to him, she can do it to anyone!" they declared.

Goyal was very outspoken about her contributions in the early days, stating that she helped inspire the design, menu, music, and even the name.

The 'Love Again' actress will be focusing on other ventures going forward.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Chopra for comment.

Amid the news that she was stepping away, a representative for the actress said "bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career."

"Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India," the rep added.

"Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she's excited about the possibilities that await."

