EXCLUSIVE: Pictured — The Hilariously Bad Princess Diana Christmas Ornament From Posh Brit Department Store Which Has Left Shoppers Baffled

A source familiar with Selfridges' seasonal team defended the product, saying: "The intention was to celebrate Diana's enduring place in British culture. We knew the design would be playful, but we didn't expect this level of backlash."

Another insider said: "The team worked from classic photographs, and the sweater was chosen because it's instantly recognizable. They stand by the craftsmanship."

The Diana ornament is the priciest item in a new royal-themed Christmas series of baubles, which also includes glass likenesses of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Kate.

Each costs between $48 and $50 and features only the bust of the royal figure. While the designs are meant to be charming, William's $48 ornament, which shows the 43-year-old heir in military dress, has also drawn derision for what one social media post called a "menacing toothy grin" and its noticeable bald patch.

A British retail analyst said: "Novelty royal ornaments tend to divide opinion, but these royal ones have clearly touched a nerve.

"People are fiercely protective of Diana's image, and they have very fixed ideas about how she should look."