EXCLUSIVE: Pictured — The Hilariously Bad Princess Diana Christmas Ornament From Posh Brit Department Store Which Has Left Shoppers Baffled
Dec. 13 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Princess Diana has become an unlikely figure of festive farce as a pricey Christmas ornament from upscale British department store Selfridges is being derided online.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the $50 ornament – part of a new range launched in London for the 2025 holiday season – is billed as a faithful depiction of Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 at age 36.
The Christmas Ornament Backlash
It shows her wearing her famous Black Sheep sweater and sporting her feathered blond crop.
Yet the glass decoration, measuring roughly 12cm by 9cm, has triggered a wave of disbelief among shoppers who claim the likeness is closer to the late pop star George Michael or an assortment of British TV personalities.
A string of baffled social media users have mocked the Diana trinket. One shopper ranted: "What in the Jesus, Mary and Joseph and his little donkey too, is that?"
Another consumer added: "They've done Diana so dirty," while a third said: "Thought it was Donald Trump, a younger version."
Selfridges Defends the Craftsmanship
A source familiar with Selfridges' seasonal team defended the product, saying: "The intention was to celebrate Diana's enduring place in British culture. We knew the design would be playful, but we didn't expect this level of backlash."
Another insider said: "The team worked from classic photographs, and the sweater was chosen because it's instantly recognizable. They stand by the craftsmanship."
The Diana ornament is the priciest item in a new royal-themed Christmas series of baubles, which also includes glass likenesses of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Kate.
Each costs between $48 and $50 and features only the bust of the royal figure. While the designs are meant to be charming, William's $48 ornament, which shows the 43-year-old heir in military dress, has also drawn derision for what one social media post called a "menacing toothy grin" and its noticeable bald patch.
A British retail analyst said: "Novelty royal ornaments tend to divide opinion, but these royal ones have clearly touched a nerve.
"People are fiercely protective of Diana's image, and they have very fixed ideas about how she should look."
Product Details and Royal Snubs
A description on the Selfridges website says about the Diana festive ornament: "Selfridges Edit glass Christmas decoration – 100 percent glass.
"Princess Diana design, realistic features, hanging loop. Height 12cm, width 9cm. Wipe with a clean, dry cloth."
Notably, Selfridges is not offering Prince Harry, Meghan Markle – or the former Prince Andrew – decorations as part of its royal Christmas ornament collection.
Harry's Rumored Documentary
Diana-themed tat has been available online for years, from tea cloths to T-shirts. But the merchandise business using her likeness is set to explode in 2027 – as it will mark the 30th anniversary of the death of the 'People's Princess.'
The year is also expected to prompt renewed reflection on her legacy as a global humanitarian icon.
Sources have also told RadarOnline.com it could mark another war between Prince Harry and the royal family – with well-placed entertainment industry insiders saying he is planning a controversial new documentary on her life and death, including her stormy marriage to his father King Charles.
A source warned: "If he goes ahead, it will break any chance he has now of reconnecting with the royal family and getting back in with The Firm."