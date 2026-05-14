EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Real Reason Princess Catherine Is 'Backing Away' From Princess Eugenie

Differences between Catherine and Eugenie are said to stretch back as far as their school years at Marlborough College, where the future Princess of Wales was known for keeping a relatively low profile academically and socially.

Eugenie, by contrast, became embroiled in headlines during her final year at the elite boarding school following a notorious late-night incident in 2008, when she was 18.

Reports at the time claimed Eugenie and several fellow students had been discovered dancing naked on the school grounds after an evening of drinking.

A staff member said at the time: "The girls had been drinking, possibly in a local pub, and decided to let their hair down. For some reason, they stripped off and started prancing about. It was light-hearted, and they were sort of frolicking like nymphs.

"But they got too noisy, and the staff discovered them. They had to quickly pick up their clothes and hot-foot it inside. She and the others were told they had to go home and only return to take their exams. There were not enough staff on Saturdays and Sundays to supervise them, and they were told they couldn't be trusted to behave."

At the time, a source also said: "It was nothing more than high jinks at the end of term in May. A group of them were reprimanded, and that's the end of the matter."