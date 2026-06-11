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EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Ready to Go to War With King Charles' Over Huge Demand From Shamed Sarah Ferguson

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, King Charles and Prince William
Source: Mega

Prince William and King Charles appear to be at odds over Sarah Ferguson.

June 10 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Shamed Sarah Ferguson is at the center of a growing dispute inside the royal family after seeking long-term financial security from the monarchy while weighing lucrative media and publishing opportunities, prompting a sharp divide between Prince William and King Charles over how to respond.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the former Duchess of York, 66, who was married to the ex-Prince Andrew, also 66, has recently returned to public view after spending months largely out of the spotlight following renewed scrutiny surrounding her and Andrew's joint Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

Ferguson has sought long-term financial security from the monarchy, according to sources.

Reports of interest in paying her huge sums for her story from television producers and publishers in potential TV tell-alls and memoir projects have fueled huge concerns within royal circles, with sources claiming Ferguson has suggested she could forgo future all media ventures in exchange for a lifetime financial arrangement.

The issue has emerged as Charles, 77, continues efforts to streamline the monarchy, while William, 43, is said to favor a stricter distinction between working royals and family members who no longer carry official duties.

Sources close to the situation said tensions have risen because Ferguson's extensive history within royal circles gives her unusual insight into private family matters and palace operations.

One insider told us, "There is a recognition that Sarah's experiences make her a uniquely informed figure. Few people have spent as much time around senior royals over such a long period, so naturally there is interest in what she might choose to say publicly in the future."

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Why Sarah Ferguson Has Palace Worried

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

Ferguson is said to have suggested she would forgo media ventures for a lifetime pension

The source added: "Some believe maintaining a constructive relationship with her is the most sensible course because it reduces the likelihood of unnecessary conflict. They see dialogue as a practical way of avoiding situations that could become damaging for everyone involved."

Another insider said: "Others take the view that the monarchy needs to draw a firm line. They believe former members of the institution should not continue to receive special consideration simply because they possess knowledge of private events or family dynamics."

"The disagreement is not really about Sarah personally," the source explained. "It is about what precedent should be set and how the royal family should balance loyalty, reputation, and accountability in the years ahead."

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King Charles And Prince William At War

Photo of King Charles and Prince William
Source: Mega

King Charles has continued ongoing operational efforts to streamline the monarchy.

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According to sources, the debate has intensified as discussions continue about the monarchy's future direction and the roles family members may play under William's eventual reign.

One royal insider said, "Charles believes stability is best achieved through compromise. His view is that keeping relations cordial can prevent bigger problems from emerging later."

The source added: "William sees the matter very differently. He feels any arrangement that appears to reward silence would send the wrong message and undermine efforts to modernize the institution, and is ready to go to war with Charles over his stance of not giving Sarah a penny as he sees it as a bribe to buy her silence that could backfire on the monarchy long-term, especially as she is a loose cannon who could take the money and then decided to go rogue anyway."

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

The former Duchess gained unusual insight during decades in palace circles.

Another insider said: "Sarah has quietly explored whether ongoing financial support might be available if she steps back from major media opportunities.

"Some regard it as a pragmatic solution to a difficult issue. Others see it as unacceptable. That difference in thinking on it between Charles and William is what lies behind the growing disagreement between father and son."

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