EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Ready to Go to War With King Charles' Over Huge Demand From Shamed Sarah Ferguson

Reports of interest in paying her huge sums for her story from television producers and publishers in potential TV tell-alls and memoir projects have fueled huge concerns within royal circles, with sources claiming Ferguson has suggested she could forgo future all media ventures in exchange for a lifetime financial arrangement.

The issue has emerged as Charles, 77, continues efforts to streamline the monarchy, while William, 43, is said to favor a stricter distinction between working royals and family members who no longer carry official duties.

Sources close to the situation said tensions have risen because Ferguson's extensive history within royal circles gives her unusual insight into private family matters and palace operations.

One insider told us, "There is a recognition that Sarah's experiences make her a uniquely informed figure. Few people have spent as much time around senior royals over such a long period, so naturally there is interest in what she might choose to say publicly in the future."