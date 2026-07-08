EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Queen Camilla at War Over Royal Wedding Jewelry Snub

There was tension behind the scenes at the latest royal wedding.

According to reports, the queen, 78, blocked Harriet, 45, from wearing any bauble from the monarchy's vault, including pieces owned by now-mother-in-law Princess Anne.

"William was furious," spilled an insider. "He has a very close relationship with Peter and is disgusted that Camilla would try to stir up trouble on his wedding day just to show off her power."

While William, 44, allegedly stepped in to overturn the ruling, Harriet opted to tie the knot with Peter, 48, in a headpiece by designer Pragnell instead.

"Even though it's a moot point now, Camilla is still mad," revealed an insider. "She's accusing William of purposely undermining her."