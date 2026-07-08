EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Queen Camilla at War Over Royal Wedding Jewelry Snub
July 8 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
There was tension behind the scenes at the latest royal wedding.
Before Peter Phillips married pediatric nurse Harriet Sperling on June 6, his cousin – future king Prince William – and Queen Camilla are said to have gotten into a spat over the bride-to-be's use of the family jewels, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Queen Camilla Sparked Royal Row
According to reports, the queen, 78, blocked Harriet, 45, from wearing any bauble from the monarchy's vault, including pieces owned by now-mother-in-law Princess Anne.
"William was furious," spilled an insider. "He has a very close relationship with Peter and is disgusted that Camilla would try to stir up trouble on his wedding day just to show off her power."
While William, 44, allegedly stepped in to overturn the ruling, Harriet opted to tie the knot with Peter, 48, in a headpiece by designer Pragnell instead.
"Even though it's a moot point now, Camilla is still mad," revealed an insider. "She's accusing William of purposely undermining her."
King Charles Faces Fresh Backlash
As Radar previously reported, King Charles was brutally dragged by royal fans for leaving his nephew's wedding early to attend one of Britain's most prestigious horse racing events alongside Camilla.
One source told us: "There will be people who understand the importance of the Derby to the King, but others will inevitably see it as an unusual decision to leave a close family wedding so quickly."
Another insider added, "The optics are difficult because weddings are rare family milestones. When senior royals leave before the celebrations are fully underway, it naturally attracts attention and sparks debate about priorities.
"Supporters will argue Charles was fulfilling longstanding commitments connected to the monarchy and horse racing. Critics, however, are already portraying the move as a rapid exit from an important family event."