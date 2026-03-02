Prince William 'Prepared for War' Over Kate Middleton's Topless Photo Scandal — and Demanded Legal Action 'All the Way'

The "utter violation" came after paparazzi with long lens cameras snapped pictures of the couple sunning themselves at a private estate in France in 2012.

Prince William was prepared to go to "war" over topless photos secretly taken of his wife, Kate Middleton , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Paparazzi used long lens cameras to take the topless photos of Kate Middleton.

During the royal tour, the French magazine Closer had decided to publish the invasive topless photos, with one aide telling author Russell Myers in his new book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, that "it was as if time stood still" for the royal couple.

The pair had been attempting to recharge and relax ahead of a nine-day trip to Southeast Asia as part of Queen Elizabeth II ’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, but things took a turn when the intrusive shutterbugs caught Kate wearing nothing but a tiny bikini bottom while she worked on her tan on a balcony at the 19th-century hunting lodge Château D’Autet outside Provence, France.

Prince William and Kate Middleton kept up smiles on their 2012 tour of Malaysia despite the topless photos.

Myers noted it was the first time the future king "had personally engaged in taking legal action against the press," and said he was "determined to draw a line in the sand over the 'monstrous behavior.'"

The statement shamed Closer for its "gross breach of privacy," and aides said William was prepared to take legal action against the publication "all the way."

William felt the intrusive photos of his wife were an "utter violation" and called his father, then- Prince Charles , and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , saying he was determined to release a statement and "sue the magazine."

Prince William and Kate Middleton posed outside King Edward VII Hospital after she was hospitalized with severe morning sickness

The Palace's legal team raced to file injunctions preventing any other publication from publishing the photos, but other European outlets followed Closer's lead. The Italian magazine Chi devoted a 26-page spread of photos showing William and Kate on their French vacation, including the topless pictures.

Meanwhile, the Irish version of the British Daily Star also published the privacy-violating snaps.

Aides said William and Kate felt "livid and 'violated" and planned to pursue full criminal proceedings, with the prince "ready to go to war with the press."

The pictures were never published in the U.K., and were quickly overshadowed internationally when it was revealed that Kate was pregnant with the couple's first child in December 2012.

The duo was unable to keep the early weeks of her pregnancy a secret, as the future queen needed to be hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness.