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EXCLUSIVE: Hair to the Throne — Prince William Savaged for Appearing With His Baldness Suddenly 'Cured' in 'Laughably Sycophantic' New Portrait

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William has no intention of pushing a reconciliation with Harry, sources claimed.

April 30 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Prince William is being mocked after appearing with a miraculously "restored" hairline in a new magazine portrait – with detractors telling RadarOnline.com the image veers into "sycophantic fantasy" rather than faithful representation.

The 43-year-old heir to the British throne features on the June cover of Tatler as part of its annual Commonwealth portrait series, painted by Nigerian artist Oluwole Omofemi.

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Source: @oluwoleomofemi/Instagram

Nigerian artist Oluwole Omofemi painted the new portrait of the heir to the throne.

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Prince William Portrait Sparks Hair Debate

Photo of Prince William
Source: Mega

Prince William appears on the June cover of 'Tatler' magazine.

The portrait shows William in a navy suit and patterned tie against a bold yellow background – but it is his noticeably fuller head of hair that has drawn the most attention, given his well-documented hair loss since his early 20s.

William has never publicly addressed his experience of male pattern baldness, though it has occasionally been referenced in public discourse – including by his brother Prince Harry, 41, who described William's hair in his 2023 memoir Spare as "alarming" and "more advanced than mine."

The new portrait, however, appears to reverse William's baldness, presenting a more youthful and idealized version of the prince.

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'This Isn't Just a Flattering Portrait'

Photo of Prince William
Source: Mega

The artwork showed the future king against a bold yellow background in a navy suit.

A source familiar with reactions to the image said the depiction has sparked debate about authenticity and royal image-making.

They told us: "This isn't just a flattering portrait – it's being seen by some as an attempt to rewrite reality. When you smooth over something as visible as William's baldness, it raises questions about how far these portrayals are meant to go in preserving a certain image.

"Critics are framing it as overly deferential, almost to the point of a laughably sycophantic and fantastical caricature."

The portrait continues a long-standing tradition of presenting royals in a favorable light – a practice dating back centuries.

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Royal Portrait Tradition Favors Idealization

Photo of Prince William
Source: Mega

Detractors labeled the idealized depiction as a sycophantic fantasy.

From Hans Holbein the Younger's 1539 depiction of Anne of Cleves – which helped secure her marriage to Henry VIII – to the highly stylized Armada Portrait of Elizabeth I, royal likenesses have often leaned toward idealization rather than strict realism.

Another source suggested the reaction to William's portrait reflects broader tensions around modern portrayals of the monarchy.

"There's an expectation now that public figures, even royals, should be presented with a degree of honesty," the insider noted. When an image appears too polished or altered, it can feel out of step with contemporary values around authenticity.

"At the same time, portraiture has never been about pure realism – it's also about symbolism, status, and legacy."

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Artist Style And Modern Expectations Clash

Photo of Oluwole Omofemi and his Queen Elizabeth portrait
Source: @oluwoleomofemi/Instagram

Omofemi previously painted a youthful portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Omofemi's involvement marks his second high-profile Tatler cover, having previously painted Elizabeth II in 2022 with similarly youthful features and darker hair.

His work is known for its vivid colors and stylized approach, shaped in part by his upbringing in Ibadan, Nigeria.

The Commonwealth portrait series has become an annual fixture for the magazine, with recent editions featuring senior members of the royal family.

In 2025, King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, were depicted by artist Phillip Butah to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

The previous year, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, was portrayed by Hannah Uzor following her announcement that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

A further insider said the debate surrounding William's portrait underscores the delicate balance between tradition and modern expectations.

They added: "These images are meant to celebrate and elevate their subjects, but audiences today are more attuned to perceived inauthenticity. When something like a fuller head of hair becomes the focal point, it shows how even small details can shape public perception in a significant way."

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