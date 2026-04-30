EXCLUSIVE: Hair to the Throne — Prince William Savaged for Appearing With His Baldness Suddenly 'Cured' in 'Laughably Sycophantic' New Portrait

The portrait shows William in a navy suit and patterned tie against a bold yellow background – but it is his noticeably fuller head of hair that has drawn the most attention, given his well-documented hair loss since his early 20s.

William has never publicly addressed his experience of male pattern baldness, though it has occasionally been referenced in public discourse – including by his brother Prince Harry, 41, who described William's hair in his 2023 memoir Spare as "alarming" and "more advanced than mine."

The new portrait, however, appears to reverse William's baldness, presenting a more youthful and idealized version of the prince.