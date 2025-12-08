EXCLUSIVE: King Scrooge! Prince William Branded a 'Misery Guts' for Planning to Axe Decades-Long Royal Christmas Gift Tradition

The practice, loosely overseen by the monarch and rooted in hierarchy, is expected to be abandoned entirely under William's future reign.

The Prince of Wales, 43, who celebrates Christmas more informally with his wife Catherine, also 43, and their children at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, is understood to believe the inexpensive gift game is patronizing to staff and relatives alike, and incompatible with his vision of a more ethical and less class-bound monarchy.

One senior source said: "William has made it very clear he thinks the whole thing feels out of step with the country. He believes lining people up by rank to receive joke gifts sends the wrong message in an era when so many families are struggling.

"He sees the gift being viewed as a joke among the richest people in Britain as patronizing to the poor and completely at odds with the kind of monarchy he wants to build."

The source added William intends to "scrap the idea entirely" rather than merely soften it.